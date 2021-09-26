CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Mike Mazzei drops out of treasurer race

By Randy Krehbiel
Tulsa World
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state Sen. Mike Mazzei has dropped his campaign for state treasurer, citing a conflict with the financial services company with which he is affiliated. “Our campaign was off to a very impressive start with achieving both early organization and fundraising goals,” Mazzei said in a written statement. “While this is unexpected, this campaign will not be the last time that I seek a way to help and serve the wonderful people of Oklahoma.”

