Mike Mazzei drops out of treasurer race
Former state Sen. Mike Mazzei has dropped his campaign for state treasurer, citing a conflict with the financial services company with which he is affiliated. “Our campaign was off to a very impressive start with achieving both early organization and fundraising goals,” Mazzei said in a written statement. “While this is unexpected, this campaign will not be the last time that I seek a way to help and serve the wonderful people of Oklahoma.”tulsaworld.com
