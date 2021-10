People often ask me, “What excites you most about the future of safety and health?” My answer never changes: It’s the next generation of leaders. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive group of up-and-coming safety professionals than the 38 Rising Stars of Safety NSC is honoring this year. Now in its 12th year, this recognition program showcases safety “stars” – all of whom are under age 40 and have a proven track record of workplace safety leadership and dedication to continuous improvement.

JOBS ・ 6 DAYS AGO