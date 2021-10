WORCESTER, Mass. -- The Skidmore College men's soccer team won on the road for the fifth time this season with a 1-0 victory at WPI. All of the Thoroughbred wins have come on the road for the 5-1 Thoroughbreds. The Engineers are 3-2-1. The contest played even. The difference was a goal in the 11th minute by Skidmore'sRory Millar. Millar took a thru ball from teammate Finn Webber and slotted to the opposite side of WPI keeper Roe Hendrick for his first goal of the year.

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO