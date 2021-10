Tevenn Roux scored in the 102nd minute to defeat No. 23 Stanford. The No. 21-ranked San Diego State men’s soccer team and No. 23 Stanford Cardinal could not separate themselves in more than 100 minutes of Pac-12 action on Friday night, but just 1:02 in the second overtime, senior forward Tevenn Roux took a perfectly placed cross and slotted it inside the far post to send the Aztecs to a 1-0 victory.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO