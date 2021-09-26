CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ancient mysteries make ‘The Sword of David’ an enticing thriller

By CHELSEA CICCONE Booktrib.com
Cover picture for the articleAncient prophecies. Buried treasure. Closely guarded secrets. All three ingredients make for some of the most satisfying types of thrillers, not to mention globetrotting and a formidable foe or two thrown into the mix. Why do you think so many relish tales like “The Da Vinci Code” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark”? These adventure stories certainly contain all the hallmarks of a great thriller — tons of action, a hero worth rooting for, suspense, a few good twists — but they include one other element that has even casual fans of the genre poised for devotion: They’re rooted in some of the world’s most famous legends.

