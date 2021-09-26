Ancient mysteries make ‘The Sword of David’ an enticing thriller

There has been a jump in the publication of domestic thrillers over the last few years. At its core, this type of thriller focuses on interpersonal (familial, more often than not) relationships. After the year that was 2020, this sudden surge makes sense. By fall, most people have become a bit more aware of how important interpersonal/familial relationships are. If nothing else, it sure showed how much we rely on that type of interaction to help keep us sane. Even my most introverted of introverted friends were like, “I wish to go into the out now.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO