CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vitamins for Your Immune Support During Flu Season

By David Thompson
natureworldnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGosh, even though we're still in the throes of Summer, flu season is right around the corner, and it's time to start thinking now about how as mothers, we're going to protect our family against that obnoxious seasonal illness. The choice to get the flu shot is up to you, of course, and whether you do or don't, you should still be keeping your immune system in tip-top shape for the fall and winter. So, let's take a look at the vitamins you and your family should be utilized to support optimum wellness during the flu season.

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
asapland.com

Symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency

Extremely common these days. When you feel tired after a day of work, have frequent colds or infections, are unable to lose excess weight no matter how hard you try, it could be that there is not enough Vitamin D in your body. The good news is that the solution might be as easy as taking a Vitamin D supplement!
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

More Evidence That Vitamin D Protects Against Severe COVID-19 Disease and Death

New research from Trinity College Dublin and University of Edinburgh has examined the association between vitamin D and COVID-19, and found that ambient ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation (which is key for vitamin D production in the skin) at an individual’s place of residence in the weeks before COVID-19 infection, was strongly protective against severe disease and death. The paper was published in the journal Scientific Reports September 14, 2021.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Vitamin A#Zinc Supplements#C Vitamin C
nutraingredients-usa.com

BSCU1, a probiotic that may support immunity

LifeinU™ BSCU1 is a unique and patented probiotic strain of Bacillus subtilis​ with an extreme stability offered by Gnosis by Lesaffre. This specific probiotic is suitable for dietary supplements and functional foods. LifeinU™ BSCU1 is supported by a clinical study and may support immunity. Discover the different benefits of LifeinU™ BSCU1 on our Ebook related to the new research done in 2020 on nutrition, immunity and gut microbiota.
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

4 Ways To Support Your Immune Strength As We Head Into Fall

Happy pumpkin spice latte season to all who observe! There's plenty of reasons to celebrate fall: sweater weather, tasty treats, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the list goes on. In order to stay in tip-top shape for all of the upcoming occasions, it's important to maintain a strong immune system (as we all know, seasonal changes can sometimes get in the way of that).*
HEALTH
Islands Sounder

Top 13 Best Immune Booster Supplements to Support Immunity

Our body’s immune system fights against infections, viruses, bacteria, foreign bodies, and various diseases. The organs which make up our immune system are the thymus, lymph nodes, and bone marrow. Some people have good natural immunity, while others adopt a good diet and healthy lifestyle to make their immunity strong....
HEALTH
KDRV

HealthWatch: 'Tis the season for flu vaccines

MEDFORD, Ore. -- As the Winter months quickly approach, doctors are in fear of a "twindemic." Referring to both a pandemic from Covid-19 and a patients with the flu, now health officials are stressing the importance of flu vaccines.
MEDFORD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
cbslocal.com

Boosting Your Immunity (Pt. 2)

A great way to stay healthy overall and throughout cold and flu season is a healthy diet and vitamins. Which foods and vitamins will help us lead a healthy lifestyle? KDKA's John Shumway talked with one local doctor about just that.
HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Cold And Flu Season Meets COVID-19: Keeping Your Immune System Strong

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A medical collision course is on the way as the cold and flu seasons collide with COVID. While you might be able to vaccinate against COVID and the flu, colds are more elusive. Colds can lower your chance to fight off the others. Due to COVID, it is probably more important now to take the cold and flu season even more seriously than in the past. The answer, to raise your immunity to avoid illnesses. That may require some lifestyle adjustments beginning with number one. “I would say get adequate amounts of sleep, absolutely,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Capital Journal

Five ways to stay healthy during flu season

The facts are black and white: Flu is a killer, its season is here and you do not want to be one of the more than 220,000 Americans who each year are hospitalized because of this preventable, virus-caused disease. As flu season unfolds, remember that thousands of people die each...
HEALTH
Coastal View

Flu season has arrived

While flu vaccine effectiveness can vary from season to season, annual flu vaccines provide important protection against flu. The composition of this year’s flu vaccine has been updated. All flu vaccines administered this year will now be quadrivalent, designed to protect against four different flu viruses. There are many different...
HEALTH
wvua23.com

Flu season is coming: Don’t forget your vaccine

The common flu took a major backseat in 2020, but with fewer mask requirements and more people returning to offices, restaurants, travel and shopping, this year’s influenza season won’t be as quiet. DCH Health System Vice President of Marketing and Communications Andy North said the flu vaccine is as necessary...
HEALTH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. E. Healthy Headlines: Flu season is here; know these deadly myths about the shots and get yours

Flu season is upon us, which means it’s time to get your flu shot. The flu can have a devastating effect on people of all ages, especially those with a compromised immune system. In fact, in 2020, about 38 million people in the United States had the flu, and more than 22,000 people died of complications last year. Of those that died, it’s estimated 80 percent did not get the vaccine.
HEALTH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Flu cases expected to increase this flu season during the pandemic

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —As we enter the fall season, it also means the start of flu season. Some health care experts are concerned about the flu and the common cold combining with high numbers of COVID-19 cases across the Cape Fear. Dr. Kristin Kirkland, a family physician at Promina Health,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Bakersfield Channel

During the COVID-19 pandemic, flu season is still underway

The flu season last year was more mild due to pandemic lifestyle changes: people staying indoors, wearing their masks, and washing their hands more often, according to health experts. So much has changed since then, and experts expect an uptick in flu cases. “Much of the time when seasonal flu...
KERN COUNTY, CA
ksl.com

These 6 foods can help boost your immune system going into cold and flu season

Cow's milk is fortified with vitamin D and most soy milks and many other non-dairy milk alternatives on the market are, as well. (Shutterstock) SALT LAKE CITY — The weather is getting cooler, and with that comes cold and flu season. Along with basic cold prevention tactics of frequent hand washing, avoiding touching your face, and cleaning frequently-used surfaces, strengthening your immune system should also be a top priority.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Homer News

Immuniti Plus Review: Is Immuniti+ Immunity Support Scam or Legit?

If you are searching for a way to enhance your overall health by fortifying and boosting your immune system, you are on the right page; just follow this article until the end. Immune booster supplements are a great way to support the immune system and make it strong enough to fight and ward off any form of infection or disease. Especially in the present time that the world is battering pandemic, it is necessary to make sure your immune system is solid. One great supplement that can help boost and enhance your immune system for a strong and healthy response is the Immuniti+ immunity support supplement. It is a natural supplement that promises to support the overall immune system and boost energy levels.
PHARMACEUTICALS
miamistudent.net

Sick, but not COVID sick: How students deal with cold and flu season during a pandemic

After living through a pandemic, many students have found it more complicated to navigate the throws of common sicknesses, like colds and strep throat. Elizabeth Tonyan, interim director of Miami Health Services, said the Health Center has been fully booked, but it’s not an unusual thing for the beginning of the semester. She said most students come in with some kind of upper respiratory infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy