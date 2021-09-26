Co-op blames flooding not on Ida, but instead on DOT

With workshops buzzing and business thriving, the Port Townsend Shipwrights Co-Op turns 40. We look at the past, present, and future of this unique institution. The origin of this story is tightly linked to a ship saw that sat under a tarp on a gravel lot at Boat Haven (Port Townsend, Washington) 40 years ago. The saw belonged to some shipwrights who decided to pool talents and resources to work on fishing boats that stopped there for their annual haulouts after the Alaska fishing season. Incorporating their outfit and running it as a cooperative with equal voting rights for all owners was something of a let’s-try-this experiment. Four decades later, it has morphed into a multimillion-dollar enterprise with a workforce of about 50 occupying four big blue buildings with 73,000 sq ft (6,780m²) of workspace at the Port Townsend Boat Haven. Although Port Townsend’s example inspired others who tried to follow suit, it remains the gold standard in longevity and growth.

