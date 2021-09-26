Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of 36-year-old polar bear, Snow Lilly

CHICAGO (CBS) — At an event on Saturday, PAWS Chicago offered free rabies and distemper vaccinations for hundreds of pets, while COVID-19 vaccinations were available to people. Pet owners in Back of the Yards lined up for the free vaccination clinic at the parking lot for William H. Seward Communication Arts Academy Elementary School, 4600 S. Hermitage Ave. It was part of the PAWS for Life Back of the Yards Community Day. Veterinarians and volunteers gave out the shots for pets. A mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic was set up onsite for people. PAWS said getting their services out into Chicago communities is crucial. “There is such a demand for veterinary services in Back of the Yards, in Englewood, West Englewood – the communities that we serve,” said Laurie Maxwell of PAWS Chicago. “There’s so much love for animals here, and unfortunately, there are no veterinary resources.” Pet owners were also able to sign up to get their cats or dogs spayed or neutered for free.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO