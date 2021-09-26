CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of 36-year-old polar bear, Snow Lilly

KAKE TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN Newsource) - The Milwaukee County Zoo announced the death of Snow Lilly, a 36-year-old polar bear on Saturday, Sept. 25. Zoo officials say due to declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns, the decision was made to humanely euthanize Snow Lilly on Friday. Snow Lilly underwent a wellness...

www.kake.com

