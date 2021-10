THE LIFE OF an Atlantic salmon is one long, gruelling road trip. Born in coastal rivers in Europe, North America, Iceland and Russia, once the young salmon hit adolescence they head out of their natal waters to the frigid North Atlantic, where they gorge themselves on squid and krill. Once they have built up their energy reserves, the salmon use the Earth’s magnetic field and their finely honed sense of smell to find their way back upstream to the exact same riverbed they were born in, where they spawn the next generation of salmon. By the end of this journey, which can cover several thousand kilometres, the fish are so exhausted that many of them perish. A couple of years later the next generation of salmon will be old enough to start the cycle all over again. You’re born, you swim thousands of kilometres, you die.

