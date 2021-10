Kentucky Wesleyan College announced they will be dedicating their Activity Center in honor of Jack T. Wells, who died in August 2020. The Center sits at 3300 Frederica Street. Wells graduated from KWC in 1977 and went on to become a dedicated alumus and former Board of Trustees Chair. He was recognized as an Outstanding Alumnus in 2011 and inducted into the KWC Alumni Hall of Fame in 2014.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO