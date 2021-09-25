CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Engineer Devises 'UFO Patents' For US Navy

 8 days ago

How real are these ideas? While you can read the patents for yourself, it's evident that the tech necessary to actually create the devices described is beyond our current capabilities. If nobody even knows if the devices will work, should they be patentable? Magic 8-ball says this is bullshit.

thedrive

Mysterious Stealthy Shape That Resembles Future Fighter Concepts Spotted At Radar Test Range (Updated)

The apparent low-observable aircraft test shape appeared in broad daylight at Lockheed Martin’s Helendale radar cross-section measurement range. An apparently previously unseen low-observable aircraft test shape has emerged, with initial open-source intelligence research indicating it was spotted at Lockheed Martin’s secretive Helendale radar-cross section (RCS) measurement facility. This site, located in the Mojave Desert not far from the company’s Skunk Works headquarters at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, is among the most sophisticated of its kind and has played a key role in the development of U.S. stealth aircraft since the early 1980s. You can read all about this facility, which looks ripped from a science fiction movie, in this past feature of ours.
Interesting Engineering

One US Navy Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.
kymkemp.com

US Navy Research Vessel

Residents of the Lost Coast report that a research vessel is patrolling or possibly mapping the waters off their area today. According to MarineTraffic, which tracks sea going vessels, the research ship is the USNS Hensen. US Navy Research Vessel Henson off the Lost Coast. [Photo from a reader]
Z107.3

U.S. Space Force To Assume Command Of A Downeast Maine Naval Base

It's time to take the Space Force seriously. I remember when the formation of the U.S. Space Force was announced a few years back. I thought it was laughable, frankly. Almost ludicrous. Even just the name seemed more like a Saturday Night Live sketch than anything legitimately connected to our country's beloved military. But just the same, it doesn't look like it's going anywhere.
wtaq.com

First Littoral Combat Ship, Built in Marinette, Decommissioned by US Navy

SAN DIEGO, CA (WTAQ-WLUK) — The USS Freedom – the first of the littoral combat ship class built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine – was decommissioned during a ceremony Wednesday, just 13 years after it went into service. Littoral combat ships were designed for shallow-water service, but were criticized for mechanical...
Flight Global.com

Boeing delivers first Block III Super Hornet to US Navy

Boeing has delivered the first operational F/A-18 Super Hornet Block III to the US Navy (USN), marking a significant upgrade to carrier-borne fighter. The delivery is the first of 78 contracted Block III examples of the fighter, says Boeing. The updated aircraft features advanced cockpit displays including a large touchscreen,...
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Navy receives First Operational Block III Super Hornet, the most advanced F/A-18 ever built

Block III gives the Navy the most networked and survivable F/A-18 Super Hornet built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats. Boeing delivered the first of 78 contracted Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet strike fighters to the US Navy on Aug. 31, 2021. The new Super Hornets built was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental testing. The next few Block III jets to leave the production line will head to VX-9, at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California, to start training for operational testing, during which the aircraft will undergo evaluation in scenarios that mimic operational missions. Block III gives the Navy the most networked and survivable F/A-18 built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats.
WashingtonExaminer

US and British navies needle China with show of force

A trio of U.S. and British aircraft carrier strike groups are operating in disputed waters of the Indo-Pacific region, in a show of maritime strength tailored to needle China following the unveiling of a landmark nuclear submarine deal with Australia. “China's position is very clear,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOD adds Navy engine simulation program to supercomputing portfolio

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.– The Department of Defense (DOD) will provide rare access to its supercomputers for a NAWCAD engines project that could change the future of naval aviation testing. The NAWCAD project selected for inclusion in this year’s High-Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) Frontier Project portfolio uses computer simulation […] The post DOD adds Navy engine simulation program to supercomputing portfolio appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
naval-technology.com

Curtiss-Wright to support US Navy’s nuclear-powered vessels

Curtiss-Wright has secured contracts worth nearly $100m to support the construction of the US Navy’s nuclear-powered defence platforms. Awarded by Bechtel Plant Machinery (BPMI), the contracts are for the supply of pumps for the Virginia-class submarine, Columbia-class submarine, and Ford-class aircraft carrier programmes. Curtiss-Wright president and CEO Lynn M Bamford...
albuquerqueexpress.com

ZIF granted a US Patent for Streaming MIB Data using SNMP

ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) has been granted yet another patent by the US Patent Office (Patent number US 10,986,213 B2) (Ref:USPTO link https://bit.ly/3ze8xDZ) in the field of Communication over Networks. The Discover module in ZIFTM deploys this patented method to collect data from the endpoints. This invention send MIB (Management Information Base) data from SNMP agents to an SNMP manager in the most efficient way by sending only differential data instead of the entire data.
