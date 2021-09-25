Engineer Devises 'UFO Patents' For US Navy

Block III gives the Navy the most networked and survivable F/A-18 Super Hornet built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats. Boeing delivered the first of 78 contracted Block III F/A-18 Super Hornet strike fighters to the US Navy on Aug. 31, 2021. The new Super Hornets built was ferried to Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Maryland, for continued developmental testing. The next few Block III jets to leave the production line will head to VX-9, at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake, California, to start training for operational testing, during which the aircraft will undergo evaluation in scenarios that mimic operational missions. Block III gives the Navy the most networked and survivable F/A-18 built with a technology insertion plan that will outpace future threats.

MILITARY ・ 5 DAYS AGO