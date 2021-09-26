JUCO cross-country: IHCC runners place second at Grand View

ANKENY – Both the Indian Hills men's and women's cross-country teams came home with second-place finishes at the Grand View Invitational on Saturday.

The IHCC men scored four runners inside the top 10, producing 45 total points finishing just seven points behind Grand View College.

"Our men ran a super aggressive race from the very beginning," head coach Brent Ewing stated. "Coach (Noah) Larrison challenged them to go out hard and put themselves in a position to run fast. I was incredibly impressed. Almost everyone ran their fastest times ever. It was one of those days where everything clicked."

In its most impressive outing of the year, the Indian Hills women's cross-country team dashed to a second-place finish on the DMACC Ankeny Course. The Warriors, ranked No. 17 in the latest national rankings, totaled 71 points to finish second among the eight-team meet.

"This is by far the best women's group we have ever had," stated Ewing. "They showed that today. Our women should have a lot of confidence with only two more regular season races to go. Coach Larrison has done a fantastic job of preparing them."

Freshman Emily Casterline led the way for the Warrior women with a personal-best time of 20:06 in the five-kilometer race. The freshman's time was good enough for fifth overall among 65 runners. Casterline has paced the Warriors in each of the team's first three meets of the season.

Freshman Isabelle Mellin improved by 55 seconds from her top time this season to place 14th overall for Indian Hills with a time of 21:40. The former Ottumwa Bulldog has now placed second for the Warriors in each of the team's three events.

Lizeth Flores placed 16th overall at 21:47, just ahead of teammate Morgan Klaus who placed 17th overall with a time of 21:50. Klaus' time is an improvement of over two minutes from the former Davis County standout's season-opening result at Central College.

"Lizeth and Morgan put together two great performances for our team today," Ewing added. "The two really impressed our coaching staff."

Alexia McClure rounded out the scoring for the Warriors, finishing fifth on the team with a time of 22:09, good enough for 19th overall on the day. The Warrior women averaged a time of 21:31, the best mark in program history.

Sophomore Nick O'Connor was the top Warrior men's finisher with a time of 25:55 on Saturday, good enough for fifth place overall on the day in the eight-kilometer event. O'Connor's time was the best finish in that distance for the sophomore this season.

Isaac Bryant and Colten Glosser placed eighth and ninth overall, respectively, at the meet with a time of 26:20. Bryant's time was a personal best, an improvement of 18 seconds. Glosser shaved off 45 seconds from his personal best as a member of the Warrior program.

Freshman Brady Millikin followed up his Warrior teammates with a 10th-place finish, clocking in at a time of 26:32. The former Pekin all-state runner improved by 90 seconds over his collegiate eight-kilometer debut just two weeks earlier.

Sophomore Chris Metz rounded out the scoring for the Warriors with a 13th-place finish, also with a personal-best time. Metz's mark of 26:53 was nine seconds better than his previous personal best.

Outside of the Warrior scoring, Dylan Steele and Weston Shively also put together solid showings. Steele placed 31st overall with a time of 28:51, improving his personal-best time by 10 seconds, while Shively cut 90 seconds from his previous personal-best with a time of 30:21, good enough for 38th overall.

The Warrior men, ranked No. 14 in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) poll, join the 17th-ranked Warrior women as the IHCC cross-country teams head to Mason City on Friday, Oct. 8 to run in the Trent Smith Invitational before wrapping up the regular season at the team's home meet on Oct. 15.