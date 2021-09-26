CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Loss Prevention Kanban

Ready to use prioritized Data Loss Prevention requirements, to:. Make headway so that your operation is involved in cloud network security technology (which include intrusion monitoring, threat detection and prevention systems, firewalls, and DDOS prevention solutions), and/or data protection technology (which include encryption, key management, data loss prevention, and hardware security modules), and/or identity management systems (which include directories, access servers, authorization services, identity provisioning and governance systems).

makeuseof.com

What Is Big Data Analytics and How Does It Help Prevent Cybersecurity Threats?

Understanding the needs of your customers is an integral part of customer satisfaction. And, you need all the information you can get about them to deliver the high-quality products or services they desire. Generating and analyzing customer data is key. If you run a large-scale business, big data analytics comes...
ciodive.com

The Great Resignation and the risk of data loss

The Great Resignation is upon us and with it comes data loss. The first six months of 2021 saw unprecedented turnover in the US labor market, after a full year of the COVID-19 pandemic. And with every individual that leaves an organization, a ripple begins – affecting both operations and risk. Research from Code42 illustrates a clear trend: data is leaving organizations – and it's leaving fast. The data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. Turns out, when people leave, so do source code,
dataversity.net

Safeguarding Data Assets: How to Prevent ML Vendors from Profiting from Your Data

Click to learn more about author Ryan Welsh. Almost any vendor doing machine learning (ML) is appropriating valued enterprise data for its own advantage; however, this is at the enterprise customer’s expense. Regardless of whether it’s a platform or an application using this technology, ML companies of all sizes want your data and are essentially using it for their own business gains.
FOX59

Data breach on Eskenazi Health resulted in info being posted on dark web

INDIANAPOLIS — Eskenazi Health released a notice on Friday afternoon that detailed a cyberattack had occurred “on or about August 4, 2021,” which had resulted in the compromise of personal information belonging to employees and patients, including health information. Once detecting the unusual activity on their system, Eskenazi Health’s information security team took the network […]
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
Nature.com

Gaussian process analysis of electron energy loss spectroscopy data: multivariate reconstruction and kernel control

Advances in hyperspectral imaging including electron energy loss spectroscopy bring forth the challenges of exploratory and physics-based analysis of multidimensional data sets. The multivariate linear unmixing methods generally explore similarities in the energy dimension, but ignore correlations in the spatial domain. At the same time, Gaussian process (GP) explicitly incorporate spatial correlations in the form of kernel functions but is computationally intensive. Here, we implement a GP method operating on the full spatial domain and reduced representations in the energy domain. In this multivariate GP, the information between the components is shared via a common spatial kernel structure, while allowing for variability in the relative noise magnitude or image morphology. We explore the role of kernel constraints on the quality of the reconstruction, and suggest an approach for estimating them from the experimental data. We further show that spatial information contained in higher-order components can be reconstructed and spatially localized.
Tyla

iPhone Users Warned To Remove Visa Cards From Wallets And Apple Pay

Experts are urging iPhone users to remove any Visa cards from their Wallet app or Apple Pay, as a glitch could lead to criminals making unlimited contactless payments. Researchers at the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey have warned the new Express Transit mode could now be exploited by fraudsters to make payments from an iPhone inside someone’s bag.
beckershospitalreview.com

Actionable data — The cornerstone of sepsis preventions

Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are dangerous. Sepsis, for example, which can result from an HAI, is the leading cause of death in hospitals, accounting for nearly 270,000 deaths in America each year. Unfortunately, data suggests the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated HAI rates in many hospitals. Research cited by NEJM Journal Watch shows that central-line associated bloodstream infections rose significantly during the pandemic.
RiverBender.com

Illinois Department Of Revenue Unveils Modernized Website And Improved Channels To Communicate With Taxpayers

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is inviting taxpayers to explore its redesigned website; tax.illinois.gov . The modernized website features intuitive drop-down menus, a virtual assistant to help with questions, and Google Translate to provide information in seven of the most used languages. “We continually work to improve our website for businesses, tax professionals, and the public,” said IDOR Director David Harris. “We believe the new design will Continue Reading
