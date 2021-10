COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re looking for something to do this Sunday, look no further than the 2021 Kidney Walk!. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the walk is virtual, which makes it easier than ever to participate. There will be an opening ceremony on Facebook at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, then participants can begin their walk, anywhere and any distance! Want to walk a mile on the Pikes Peak Greenway for kidney health awareness? Hike four miles in Cheyenne Canon? Hit the trails in Garden of the Gods? Walk around your block? Walk on the treadmill? Anywhere you want to walk Sunday works: just get outside on this beautiful weekend and walk or run for kidney health!

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO