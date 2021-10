By Andy Michel, Kelley Tilmon, Curtis Young, CCA, Mark Sulc, Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension. “Could Ohio really face another generation of fall armyworm in the next few weeks?” This has been the most frequent question from many of our stakeholders—and rightfully so given the damage we have already seen in forage and turf. Fall armyworm (FAW) is normally a tropical insect and can reproduce very fast in warm temperatures. In fact, our extension educators found fall armyworm egg masses in the field last week. Whether or not a new generation of caterpillars will cause damage largely depends on one factor: temperature.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO