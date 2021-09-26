Sperry: Sooty mold on crape myrtle caused by bark scale insects

Dear Neil: What is this black substance that’s coming from my crape myrtle, and what can I do to stop it?. Answer: This is a fungus called “sooty mold.” However, it’s a secondary issue and should not be your prime focus. To eliminate it, you really need to get rid of the insect that is allowing it to develop. Both crape myrtle aphids and crape myrtle bark scale insects secrete sticky honeydew residue as they feed. The honeydew drips onto all surfaces beneath the crape myrtles. To eliminate the sooty mold you must eliminate the insects. To do that you should apply the systemic insecticide Imidacloprid as a soil drench around each plant in mid-May. You can wash it off the crape myrtle trunks now with warm, soapy water and a big, soft sponge. You can power wash it off stones and other hard surfaces, but be careful not to hit your plants with the power wash spray pattern.