CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Is Arsenal vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEegS_0c8O11pq00

Arsenal ’s Mikel Arteta will be hoping his players come good on Sunday as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League .

The Gunners have revived their league campaign with two successive wins but face a tough opponent in rivals Spurs. One player Arteta will want to shine is Thomas Partey , who was taken off just under an hour into their Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon .

The star has been carrying an ankle injury and fans were worried about the midfielder. However, Arteta gave an update and said: “He hasn’t played a lot of minutes since he’s been injured. We believe the rhythm of matches is nothing like any training session. I think it was very beneficial for him.

“We didn’t think so [it was a risk to play him] and that’s why we made the decision to play him - but it’s always a risk when you play a match or have a training session at the intensity that we train. We believe it was the right thing to do and he was really pushing for it, so I think it worked out well.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What was the team news?

For Arsenal, Kieran Tierney is in doubt though should start regardless, while Granit Xhaka is set to return from a three-game ban in the north London derby.

And for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura remain out with injuries and Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to feature due to an ankle problem.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son; Kane

Odds

Arsenal - 6/5

Draw - 11/5

Tottenham - 23/10

Prediction

Arsenal may have winning momentum heading into the match but their rivals will outclass them, especially if they come out with as much vigour as they did in the first half against Chelsea. Arteta has bounced back this season only against bottom-half clubs and will see the Gunners still aren’t living up to their ‘Big Six’ reputation. Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Leeds live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Newcastle United are still seeking their first win of the Premier League season as they host Leeds United under the Friday Night lights.Steve Bruce’s side have just one point from their first four league games and were well beaten by Manchester United last time out.Also entering the game on the back of defeat are Leeds, who had Pascal Strujik sent off during their loss to Liverpool.They will also be keen to record a first win of the new season, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side just one point clear of their hosts having failed to take the lead in any of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

West Ham vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo online

Matchday 5 in the Premier League will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United visit West Ham United on Sunday. The Red Devils entered the weekend in first place but were just stunned 2-1 at Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League. The Hammers, meanwhile, won in the Europa League on Thursday but are missing a key piece of their team for this one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Mikel Arteta
NJ.com

Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Tottenham LIVE STREAM (9/22/21): Watch English League Cup online | Time, TV, channel

Wolverhampton Wolves faces Tottenham in the English League Cup at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 (9/22/21). Fans can watch the match exclusively with ESPN+. Subscribe to the streaming service here. Here’s what you need to know:. What: English League Cup. Who: Wolverhampton Wolves vs. Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Spurs#Afc Wimbledon#Follow Arsenal#Sky Sports#Arsenal Ramsdale
The Independent

Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
UEFA
90min.com

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Arsenal face off against Tottenham this weekend in what is a must win game for Mikel Arteta and his side. The Gunners have endured a fairly disastrous start to the season, losing their first three games - including a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Man City - but have recently shown some signs of life with wins over Burnley and Norwich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
UEFA
The Independent

West Ham’s David Moyes praises Declan Rice after win against Rapid Vienna

West Ham manager David Moyes hailed Declan Rice for his latest Europa League heroics in the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna. Rice grabbed his second European goal in as many matches as the hammers won their first ever home group-stage match. Having defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Group H...
SOCCER
theScore

Chiesa shines as Juventus topple reigning champions Chelsea

Turin, Italy, Sept 29, 2021 (AFP) - Federico Chiesa proved to be a big game player once again with the only goal in Juventus' 1-0 Champions League win over holders Chelsea which could kick-start their faltering season. Sat 10th in Serie A after a succession of unconvincing performances domestically, Juve...
SOCCER
The Independent

Spurs v NS Mura: Nuno praises Harry Kane’s ‘important’ hat-trick

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they defeated Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening. A penalty from Dele Alli and a finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a good first half lead. Ziga Kous pulled one back for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy