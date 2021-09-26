CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Harry Kane will try to shake off his uncertain start to the Premier League season against Arsenal on Sunday.

The England captain is yet to score in the 21/22 league campaign and questions have started to be asked about his form. Despite worries growing for fans about the striker, manager Nuno Espirito Santo has brushed off criticism about his player .

Responding to whether Kane was affected by the transfer window, the boss said: “That’s the past. Nothing that we can say or do now or in the future will change the past. What we have to do with the past is put it behind our heads and focus in the present.

“The way we are working is to find solutions, try to reinvent, recreate situations which can improve our football and our game and Harry is part of the team. It’s the partnerships, the complicity, the way we do things, everyone has to be involved.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

What was the team news?

For Arsenal, Kieran Tierney is in doubt though should start regardless, while Granit Xhaka is set to return from a three-game ban in the north London derby.

And for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura remain out with injuries and Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to feature due to an ankle problem.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son; Kane

Odds

Arsenal - 6/5

Draw - 11/5

Tottenham - 23/10

Prediction

Arsenal may have winning momentum heading into the match but their rivals will outclass them, especially if they come out with as much vigour as they did in the first half against Chelsea. Arteta has bounced back this season only against bottom-half clubs and will see the Gunners still aren’t living up to their ‘Big Six’ reputation. Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham .

