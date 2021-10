This was one of the ugliest games I can remember watching Purdue play. Somehow against an Illinois defense that allows over 30 points a game Purdue had just 6 points late into the 4th quarter. Then, Illinois decided to punt deep into Purdue territory rather than go for it. On the one hand it made sense because Purdue had done nothing on offense, but it seems like going for it on fourth down either results in extending the drive or else you give Purdue so so field position. Regardless, the decision was probably the biggest one of the game.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO