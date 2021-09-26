CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

By William James
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BRIGHTON, England, Sept 26 (Reuters) - BP (BP.L) said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages.

Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts.

Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

"With the intense demand seen over the past two days, we estimate that around 30% of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel," BP, which operates 1,200 sites in Britain, said in statement.

"We are working to resupply as rapidly as possible."

The fuel panic comes as Britain faces several crises: an international gas price surge that is forcing energy firms out of business, a related shortage of carbon dioxide that threatens to derail meat production, and a shortage of truck drivers that is playing havoc with retailers and leaving some shelves bare.

Anglo-Dutch oil group Shell (RDSa.L) said that it had also seen increased demand for fuel.

In response business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said he was suspending competition laws to allow firms to share information and coordinate their response.

"This step will allow government to work constructively with fuel producers, suppliers, hauliers and retailers to ensure that disruption is minimised as far as possible," the business department said in a statement.

Transport minister Grant Shapps had earlier appealed for calm, saying the shortages were purely caused by panic buying, and that the situation would eventually resolve itself because fuel could not be stockpiled.

"There's plenty of fuel, there's no shortage of the fuel within the country," Shapps told Sky News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v14qy_0c8NsGdd00
Drivers queue to enter a fuel station in London, Britain, September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

"So the most important thing is actually that people carry on as they normally would and fill up their cars when they normally would, then you won't have queues and you won't have shortages at the pump either."

After meeting Kwarteng, industry figures including representatives from Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said in a joint statement issued by the business department that they had been reassured, and stressed there was no national fuel shortage.

'MANUFACTURED SITUATION'

Earlier, Shapps said the shortage of truck drivers was down to COVID-19 disrupting the qualification process, preventing new labour from entering the market.

Others pinned the blame on Brexit and poor working conditions forcing out foreign drivers.

The government on Sunday announced a plan to issue temporary visas for 5,000 foreign truck drivers.

But business leaders have warned the government's plan is a short-term fix and will not solve an acute labour shortage that risks major disruption beyond fuel deliveries, including for retailers in the run-up to Christmas.

Shapps called the panic over fuel a "manufactured situation" and blamed it on a hauliers' association.

"They're desperate to have more European drivers undercutting British salaries," he said.

An Opinium poll published in the Observer newspaper on Sunday said that 67% of voters believe the government has handled the crisis badly. A majority of 68% said that Brexit was partly to blame.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, speaking at his party's annual conference in southern England, said ministers had failed to plan for labour shortages following the 2016 Brexit vote and called for a bigger temporary visa scheme.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

FTSE 100 drops as supply issues continue while Wall Street improves

The FTSE 100 dropped as supply and staffing issues continue to weigh on UK firms.London markets stumbled out of the blocks on Friday morning after weakness in the Asian markets and continued to stall amid the fuel shortages.London’s top flight closed 59.35 points, or 0.84%, lower at 7,027.07 on Friday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Having spent an hour enjoying the charms of nearby petrol stations, it doesn’t surprise me at all to see that that week’s big winner on the FTSE 100 was Royal Dutch Shell and BP’s not done too shabbily either.“The question undoubtedly being asked by...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK gas stations say: pumps still running dry due to unprecedented demand

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - British gas stations are seeing unprecedented demand despite additional deliveries of fuel and there have been instances of staff receiving abuse, The Petrol Retailers Association said on Thursday. “PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Drivers warned fuel prices could reach record levels

Drivers are being warned that fuel prices could reach record levels even if the current crisis ends.The RAC said average prices may hit 143p per litre for petrol and 145p per litre for diesel in the next few weeks.That is up from the current level of 135p per litre for petrol and 138p per litre for diesel.There is a risk we could see the average price of unleaded fuel hit a new recordRAC fuel spokesman Simon WilliamsThe highest average price for petrol is 142p per litre, which was recorded in April 2012.RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The price drivers...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Petrol stations ‘running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied’

Petrol stations are still running out of fuel faster than they can be resupplied, retailers have warned, amid reports of long queues continuing in some parts of the country.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) suggested the easing of the situation in recent days appeared to have stalled, with 27% of stations having run dry – the same percentage as on Wednesday.Executive director Gordon Balmer said: “PRA members are reporting that whilst they are continuing to take further deliveries of fuel, this is running out quicker than usual due to unprecedented demand.“We would urge drivers to maintain their buying habits and only...
TRAFFIC
AFP

UK army to deliver petrol from Monday amid fuel crisis: govt

The British army will begin delivering petrol to fuel stations on Monday to help alleviate the ongoing crisis after fears over tanker driver shortages led to panic buying, the government said on Friday. "Almost 200 military tanker personnel, 100 of which are drivers, will be deployed from Monday to provide temporary support as part of the government's wider action to further relieve pressure on petrol stations and address the shortage of HGV drivers," the government said in a news release. Motorists queued at fuel pumps across Britain at the beginning of the week, draining tanks and fraying tempers. The government says a lack of tanker drivers to deliver fuel and unprecedented demand is behind the crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Stations#Third Day#Gas Prices#British#Anglo#Shell
Reuters

UK fuel industry says shortages at petrol stations easing

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s fuel suppliers said on Wednesday that they are seeing signs that a shortage at petrol pumps was easing and they expected normal demand to return in the coming days. “While there has always been plenty of fuel at our refineries and terminals, we are...
TRAFFIC
abc17news.com

UK puts army on standby to deliver fuel as service stations run dry

The UK military is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations after a shortage of tanker drivers forced some to close last week, triggering a spate of panic buying by British motorists. With thousands of service stations having since run dry, the UK government has announced a series of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
newschain

Demand for fuel unprecedented, says petrol station worker

A petrol station worker has said the demand for fuel has been “unprecedented” at his small garage, and that shop sales have “tanked” following a weekend of panic-buying. Yasser Ahmed, 37, said he had “not had time to breathe” as people clamoured to fill up their tanks and he had...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Fuel crisis UK – live: Panic buying leaves third of BP garages empty as ministers suspend competition law

Almost a third of BP’s petrol stations in the UK have run out of fuel due to “intense demand seem over the past days”, the oil giant said in a statement. It comes amid continued panic buying despite the government pleading with motorists to behave normally and transport secretary Grant Shapps blaming the Road Haulage Association for creating a “manufactured crisis”, caused by an alleged media leak.“We estimate that around 30 per cent of sites in this network do not currently have either of the main grades of fuel,” BP, which operates 1,200 sites in Britain, said in statement....
TRAFFIC
The Independent

BP and Esso petrol stations closed as lorry driver shortage hits UK

Some of the UK’s biggest petrol station operators have warned of a shortage of fuel at the forecourt, risking widespread disruption for UK drivers.BP has already been forced to close a number of stations after supply was hit by a lack of HGV drivers to deliver fuel, while ExxonMobil said a “small number” its Esso petrol forecourts have also been affected. The supply issues, which are believed to have struck dozens of petrol stations, come as Hoyer, one of the UK’s largest fuel logistics companies revealed it is struggling to meet deliveries for a host of clients including BP,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Reuters

193K+
Followers
216K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy