Major Money Trends That Matter for NFL Week 3

Few predicted the Giants would be a serious threat in the NL Wild Card race at the start of the season, much less to win the NL West. Among the doubters were Vegas oddsmakers, who set San Francisco’s preseason win total at 75.5. Six months removed from that prediction, they have surpassed that total by 28 and counting, with the likelihood of adding to it with four games left. — Just days after breaking their record for home runs in a season, their 104 wins means this Giants roster has set a new San Francisco record and has the entire city hoping for a deep postseason run. DespiteBrandon Belt‘s season-ending injury earlier this week, the Giants have seldom looked better since moving to the Bay in 1958.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO