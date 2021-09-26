Maxime Crepeau’s penalty save gives Whitecaps win over FC Dallas

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons lost a tough game on the road to D.C. United on Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and a PK save from Tyler Miller, the final score ended as 3-1, favoring the Black and Red instead of the Black and Blue. Looking ahead, the Loons have another crucial game on the road this Saturday against FC Dallas. Lately, FC Dallas has struggled to gain traction with their five most recent games ending in three losses and two ties. However, FC Dallas does not go down without a fight. Despite not securing a win in their last five games, they have managed to score in all but one game, tallying a total of seven goals. With the Loons now ranking in seventh place, just above the playoff line, they will need to make sure that business is taken care of on Saturday.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO