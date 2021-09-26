CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxime Crepeau’s penalty save gives Whitecaps win over FC Dallas

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Brian White scored the game's only goal in the 20th minute and Maxime Crepeau saved a last-minute penalty shot as the Vancouver Whitecaps did just enough to defeat visiting FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday evening in a key Western Conference match in British Columbia, Canada. After leading throughout, Vancouver turned...

Related
houstondynamofc.com

Dynamo win Texas Derby with 3-2 victory over FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC defeated FC Dallas 3-2 at BBVA Stadium in the final edition of the Texas Derby this season. This was the second time in the past three matches that Houston captured all three points against a Texas rival, and the win extended the Dynamo’s unbeaten run to three in a row.
MLS
houstonmirror.com

Whitecaps-FC Dallas meet amid huge playoff implications

The Vancouver Whitecaps play host to FC Dallas on Saturday evening in a Western Conference matchup of huge importance for both teams' chances at a spot in the postseason. The Whitecaps (7-8-9, 30 points) begin the weekend in ninth place in the West, four points and two spots in the standings below the playoff line. Beating an up-and-down team like Dallas, which is desperate for wins and points as well, is imperative for Vancouver, especially at home.
MLS
fcdallas.com

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 9.25.21

Sept. 25 - 9PM. TXA 21 | FCDallas.com/Stream | FCDallas.com/Radio | 1270AM. FCD record: 6-11-9 (27 pts., 11th in West) VAN record: 7-8-9 (30 pts., 9th in West) FCD vs. VAN all-time: 10-6-7 (32 GF, 28 GA) FCD vs. VAN home: 3-5-4 (12 GF, 16 GA) FERRUZZI'S FIRST GAME. Saturday’s...
MLS
kshb.com

Sporting KC bounces back with 3-1 win over FC Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — Daniel Salloi had two goals to push his season total to 15, Johnny Russell scored on a penalty kick and Sporting Kansas City beat 10-man FC Dallas 3-1 on Wednesday night. Kansas City has won three of its past four games as it chases the top spot...
MLS
Kansas City Star

Daniel Salloi strengthens MVP case in Sporting KC’s 3-1 victory over FC Dallas

Major League Soccer MVP candidate Daniel Salloi endured a quiet 90 minutes in Sporting Kansas City’s weekend loss to the Seattle Sounders. So it stood to reason that he’d want to bounce back quickly in Kansas City’s road game against FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Hungarian winger didn’t just...
MLS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gameday preview: Minnesota United FC at FC Dallas

Loons update: The Loons (10-9-7), who are in seventh place in the Western Conference, and FC Dallas meet for the third time this season. The Loons won the first meeting 1-0 on May 15 at Allianz Field. The teams played to a 1-1 draw on June 19 at Dallas. The Loons, who were 2-3-0 in September, are coming off a 3-1 loss at D.C. United on Wednesday. Midfielders Emanuel Reynoso and Ozzie Alonso did not play. ... This match is the first of seven in the month of October for the Loons.
MLS
concordia.edu

Krenz's curler the difference in win over University of Dallas

IRVING, Texas – Kallie Krenz curled a right-footed shot into the back of the net in the 15th minute and it was all the Concordia Texas women's soccer team needed, recording their first shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory over University of Dallas on Friday. The Tornados entered...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#Fc Dallas 1 0#Western Conference
Tribal Football

Meslier heroics help Leeds secure penalty shootout win over Fulham

Leeds United beat Fulham 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. Fulham had the better chances in the first-half but were unable to get past Illan Meslier. The second-half saw little chances from both sides and the game eventually went to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rangers edge to win over Dundee with help of penalty miss

A missed penalty from substitute Jason Cummings proved costly for Dundee as Joe Aribo earned Rangers a hard-fought 1-0 victory to keep them a point clear at the top of the cinch Premiership. After Aribo’s first-half opener, the champions needed Jon McLaughlin’s second-half spot-kick save to keep them in front...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Tottenham claim penalty shootout win over stubborn Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur are into the Carabao Cup fourth-round after downing a stubborn Wolves outfit. Spurs went ahead by two gaols in the game, but Wolves showed a terrific attitude to force penalties. The visitors first took the lead through Tanguy Ndombele, who broke into the box and turned defender Wily...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Who’s next for FC Dallas?

With Luchi Gonzalez in the rearview mirror, there are many questions not sitting well with FC Dallas fans alike. For all of his talk of building an identity, three years later, Luchi Gonzalez’ tenure as a head coach pinpoints the ongoing issues plaguing this franchise for a while - a disconnect between fans and front office, a disconnect between the talent on the field and lofty self-imposed expectations among staff, a disconnect between a desire to win and poor results in the transfer market, a disconnect between a thriving international soccer community in DFW and a suburban mentality in Frisco.
MLS
houstondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo FC host Vancouver Whitecaps for 713 Night

Houston Dynamo FC return to BBVA Stadium to host the Vancouver Whitecaps for 713 Night at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The popular 713 Night promotion returns for Wednesday’s match, giving fans the opportunity to purchase $7 tickets and enjoy $1 hot dogs and $3 beers throughout the evening. Tickets are available at HoustonDynamoFC.com/SingleGame.
MLS
fourfourtwo.com

Glen Kamara booed by crowd before being sent off as Rangers lose at Sparta

Glen Kamara was routinely booed in a stadium full of schoolchildren and then sent off as Rangers fell to a 1-0 Europa League defeat against Sparta Prague. Kamara was clearly targeted by some of the 10,000 fans six months after being subjected to abuse by Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela, which earned the Czech Republic defender a 10-game UEFA ban.
UEFA
Kansas City Star

White’s goal helps Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0

Brian White scored a goal in his second consecutive game and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Saturday night. Vancouver (8-9-9) has just one loss in its last 13 games. White flicked home a header off an entry pass played by Russell Teibert to give the Whitecaps a...
MLS
ESPN

Adeyemi penalties earn Salzburg win over Lille

Teenager Karim Adeyemi scored two penalties to earn RB Salzburg a 2-1 home victory over Lille as the Austrian champions took command of Champions League Group G on Wednesday. The Germany international found the back of the net each side of the interval to put Salzburg on four points from two games, two ahead of Sevilla.
MLS
mnufc.com

Game Guide: MNUFC at FC Dallas

Broadcast: Bally Sports North+, CW Twin Cities and SKOR North (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.) The Loons lost a tough game on the road to D.C. United on Wednesday. Despite their best efforts and a PK save from Tyler Miller, the final score ended as 3-1, favoring the Black and Red instead of the Black and Blue. Looking ahead, the Loons have another crucial game on the road this Saturday against FC Dallas. Lately, FC Dallas has struggled to gain traction with their five most recent games ending in three losses and two ties. However, FC Dallas does not go down without a fight. Despite not securing a win in their last five games, they have managed to score in all but one game, tallying a total of seven goals. With the Loons now ranking in seventh place, just above the playoff line, they will need to make sure that business is taken care of on Saturday.
SOCCER

