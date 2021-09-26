CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2022 Athletics Update

By A's Eh!
Athletics Nation
 7 days ago

(2021 salary is shown in brackets) S. Murphy-r 27 ($0.6) A great start to his MLB career. A. Allen-l 28 ($0.6) Sink or swim time arrives? 0 options in 2022. AAA Pena-r 32, Perez-r 31, Theroux-r 28, ...Experienced catching depth. FA: Y. Gomes-r 34 ($6.0) Misses games during the season...

www.athleticsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

Should the Philadelphia Phillies trade Aaron Nola this offseason?

Should the Philadelphia Phillies trade the struggling Aaron Nola this offseason?. In addition to totally revamping their bullpen, the Phillies will have a few decisions to make regarding their starting rotation this offseason. Namely, should they trade Aaron Nola?. Is this question a knee-jerk reaction to the fact that Nola...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Feliz
Person
Josh Harrison
advertisernewsnorth.com

Vernon Viking Athletes of the Week

Vernon. Junior quarterback Derek Lazier led the Vikings on the offensive side, completing 13 of 23 passes for 117 yards and 2 TD’s in their 23-7 win over Lenape Valley, said William Foley, director of athletics for the Vernon Township School District. Senior Linebacker John Kowalski led the Vikings on...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
yoursportsedge.com

Spotlight Athlete – Elijah Shaheen

On most Friday nights this time of the year, Elijah Shaheen can be found chasing opposing quarterbacks. The Caldwell County senior lineman is one of the reasons the Tiger defense has allowed just one touchdown total in its last two games — a 9-0 win at Crittenden County and a 24-13 victory over previously unbeaten Union County (one of the Braves’ TD came on a fumble return).
HIGH SCHOOL
paisano-online.com

Athlete of the Week: Spencer Burford

As the UTSA Roadrunners football program continues its ascent through the college ranks, there are a number of players that grab the headlines as a big part of that process. Sincere McCormick has broken rushing records at UTSA, Rashad Wisdom has become the heart and soul of a much-improved UTSA defense and Frank Harris has provided electrifying plays from the quarterback position, to name just a few. But there is one unit that gets chronically overlooked when talking about the ‘Runners’ revitalization, and that is the offensive line, and a big part of that offensive line is Spencer Burford. Burford elaborated on his process and mindset while he is on the field.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Theroux#Fa#1b Olson#V Machin L
22thepoint.com

Week 3 Scholar Athletes

PITTSBURGH — The Berger and Green scholar athletes for week 3 are Declan Ochendowski of Penn-Trafford and Taylor Sluss of Peters Township. Ochendowski is a high honor roll student and captains the Warriors football and lacrosse teams. Sluss is three-time highest honor roll student and is a four-year member of...
SPORTS
Kokomo Tribune

Leicht is co-Athlete of the Week

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Leicht took second place in a field of 193 runners in the Class A (small schools) race at the prestigious New Prairie Invitational. She covered the course in 20:21.3. She led Cass to a 10th-place finish out of 22 teams.
SPORTS
kwayradio.com

Wartburg Athletes Honored

The Wartburg men’s golf team placed 3rd out of 8 teams at the Loras Invite with a 615. A pair of Wartburg athletes have been honored by the American Rivers Conference. Katie Foster was named the volleyball Defensive Player of the Week for the 3rd week and Joy Smith was named the soccer Offensive Player of the Week.
SOCCER
mahometdaily.com

Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Bohm

Led by Junior Quarterback Wyatt Bohm, the Mahomet-Seymour football team is undefeated four games into the 2021 season. Kicking off the season at Canton, Bohm completed 14 of 23 passes for 279 yards and contributed to three touchdowns. Bohm improved to passing for 285 yards in a 37-7 win over...
MAHOMET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wwnytv.com

Athlete of the Week: Kyle Moyer

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Belleville-Henderson who has led his team to an undefeated start. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title. Kyle Moyer is a talented senior who has scored 11 goals in five games. Included in that...
HENDERSON, NY
Ozarks First.com

Athlete of the Week: Wil Carlton

This week’s athlete of the week (9/20) is Wil Carlton from Marionville High School. Carlton is a junior quarterback on the Marionville football team. In the previous game against Central, Carlton took over the show. He went 10-13 for 192 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air, and...
MARIONVILLE, MO
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Athlete of the Week: Chloe LaRosa

Accomplishments: As a Junior Chloe LaRosa is an all around player on the soccer field, averaging 3 goals a game and 2 assist. LaRosa not only plays for our school but she is also a big contributor in her travel soccer team. Eagle Eye: How did you first get involved...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Athletics Nation

A’s call up outfielder Luis Barrera, DFA reliever Michael Feliz

The Oakland A’s lineup has taken several injuries lately, so they brought up some help on Monday. The A’s recalled outfielder Luis Barrera from Triple-A Las Vegas. To make room on the 28-man roster, reliever Michael Feliz was designated for assignment. Oakland previously had 15 pitchers and 13 position players, and now they’re back to their normal balance at 14 apiece.
MLB
Athletics Nation

A’s place Elvis Andrus and Jed Lowrie on injured list

The Oakland A’s just lost an entire middle infield. The A’s placed shortstop Elvis Andrus and second baseman Jed Lowrie on the 10-day injured list on Sunday. With only seven games left in the season, neither of them will play again this year. For Andrus, the diagnosis is a fractured...
MLB
Athletics Nation

Elvis Andrus injured while scoring walk-off run

The Oakland A’s won a walk-off over the division-leading Houston Astros on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost. Shortstop Elvis Andrus scored the winning run, but he was injured on his way around the bases. “As he was coming around third, felt a pop in his left ankle,”...
MLB
laloyolan.com

LMU athlete update: Former Lions enjoying professional success

James Batemon '19 (Men’s Basketball) Now entering his third season professional season, former LMU men’s basketball guard James Batemon is looking to make more noise overseas. Following two seasons at LMU in which he averaged 17 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.7% overall, Batemon signed with Latvian basketball club BK Ogre for the 2019-2020 season. During his time with BK Ogre, he averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with a 52.7% field goal percentage. His play earned him All-Latvian-Estonian Basketball League First Team and All-Imports Team his rookie year. The following season he moved clubs, playing the 2020-2021 season with J.A. Vichy Clermont Métropole in France. His play and numbers increased after his rookie season, where he put up 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game on 49.5% shooting from the field. James, this upcoming season, will be playing for his third European professional basketball club, Union Tours Métropole in France.
LOS ANGELES, CA
suffieldacademy.org

Suffield Athletics Are Back

Following a very different 2020-2021 athletics season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Suffield is thrilled to be competing in interscholastic athletic games again this year. This fall you can find field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball, water polo, and cross country events taking place on our regular game days, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Find our schedule for each sport on our Athletics page, and if you can't make an event in person, check out our livestream!
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy