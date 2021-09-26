2022 Athletics Update

James Batemon '19 (Men’s Basketball) Now entering his third season professional season, former LMU men’s basketball guard James Batemon is looking to make more noise overseas. Following two seasons at LMU in which he averaged 17 points, 4.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 44.7% overall, Batemon signed with Latvian basketball club BK Ogre for the 2019-2020 season. During his time with BK Ogre, he averaged 17.3 points, 3.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game with a 52.7% field goal percentage. His play earned him All-Latvian-Estonian Basketball League First Team and All-Imports Team his rookie year. The following season he moved clubs, playing the 2020-2021 season with J.A. Vichy Clermont Métropole in France. His play and numbers increased after his rookie season, where he put up 17.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game on 49.5% shooting from the field. James, this upcoming season, will be playing for his third European professional basketball club, Union Tours Métropole in France.
