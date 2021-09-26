CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Sarah Rendell
 5 days ago

Arsenal will aim to continue their winning run in the Premier League as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby on Sunday.

The Gunners head into the clash following wins over Norwich and Burley and a Carabao Cup victory against AFC Wimbledon.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was pleased his team got the cup win as he believes they can take the winning momentum into the match against Spurs.

He said: “Confidence rises, competition brings the best out of you when you have difficult moments and the boys have managed to win three games in a row so credit to how they have handled the situation and now they are obviously looking forward to play on Sunday in what is our biggest game of the season.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren't a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What was the team news?

For Arsenal, Kieran Tierney is in doubt though should start regardless, while Granit Xhaka is set to return from a three-game ban in the north London derby.

And for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura remain out with injuries and Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to feature due to an ankle problem.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son; Kane

Odds

Arsenal - 6/5

Draw - 11/5

Tottenham - 23/10

Prediction

Arsenal may have winning momentum heading into the match but their rivals will outclass them, especially if they come out with as much vigour as they did in the first half against Chelsea. Arteta has bounced back this season only against bottom-half clubs and will see the Gunners still aren’t living up to their ‘Big Six’ reputation. Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham .

tothelaneandback.com

Opponent Watch: Arsenal injury news ahead of huge derby vs Tottenham

Opponent Watch: Arsenal injury news ahead of Tottenham derby. Tottenham Hotspur are all set to take on Arsenal in the North London derby in the Premier League on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side have a fair number of injuries and suspensions to deal with as they host their arch-rivals in a hotly contested derby as seen in recent years (h/t Football.london).
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Arsenal face off against Tottenham this weekend in what is a must win game for Mikel Arteta and his side. The Gunners have endured a fairly disastrous start to the season, losing their first three games - including a 5-0 thumping at the hands of Man City - but have recently shown some signs of life with wins over Burnley and Norwich.
Europa League scores: Live updates with West Ham, Celtic and Lazio in action; Leicester, Napoli lose

Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage games is underway Thursday, with no shortage prestigious teams involved. Olympique de Marseille, Celtic and West Ham United are all currently in action for the day's late slate of games, all of which are streaming on Paramount+. There were a few surprises the earlier fixtures, with both Napoli of Serie A and Leicester City of the Premier League suffering defeats.
Tottenham vs NS Mura: Five things we learned as Harry Kane bags hat-trick in Europa Conference League

Tottenham picked up their first ever Europa Conference League victory as they swatted aside Slovenian champions NS Mura 5-1 on Thursday evening.A penalty from Dele Alli and a lovely finish from Giovani Lo Celso handed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a comfortably first half lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Ziga Kous pulled one back for the visitors with a stunning volley from the edge of the area, but substitute Harry Kane made sure of the points with a 20-minute hat-trick.The performance will not erase memories of three consecutive Premier League defeats, including a one-sided beatdown from Arsenal last weekend. But...
Is Wolves vs Brentford on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Brentford are searching for their first-ever away win in the Premier League when they travel to Molineux this afternoon to take on Wolves.Thomas Frank’s side will have been devastated to concede a last-minute winner against Brighton seven days ago, but need to pick themselves up quickly if they are to get anything from this one.Wolves finally put some points on the board with a convincing 2-0 win over Watford last weekend following defeats to Leicester, Spurs and Manchester United. Can Bruno Lage now hand his side their first back-to-back league wins since April?It promises to be a raucous atmosphere in...
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this Premier League clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be bouncing coming into this one, just three days after beating AC Milan in a Champions League thriller. The Reds have made a brilliant start to their 2021/22 campaign with ten points from their first four games. Slowly, people are beginning to talk about them as title contenders after the club took a backseat during the summer transfer window.
West Ham vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

David Moyes will look to end Manchester United’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season as West Ham host Moyes’ former club.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have three wins and a draw in the league so far and saw Cristiano Ronaldo mark his return to the club with a double against Newcastle last weekend.West Ham will be missing their own free-scorer - Michail Antonio is suspended.Follow West Ham vs Manchester United LIVEThe Europa League competitors are also unbeaten but have drawn their last two games against Crystal Palace and Southampton.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
Man City vs Southampton prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Manchester City will be looking for their fourth Premier League win on the spin as they host Southampton.Pep Guardiola’s side began their Champions League campaign with an entertaining 6-3 victory over RB Leipzig in midweek.They meet Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side, who travel north seeking a first league win of the season despite a number of encouraging performances.Southampton have drawn their last three games.Here is all you need to know about the Premier League fixture.When is the match?The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium.Where can I watch?The game is not available to watch live in...
Rangers coach Steven Gerrard calls for more severe punishments to tackle racism after Glen Kamara is booed

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for more severe punishments for racist abuse in football after Glen Kamara was booed during the team’s Europa League match at Sparta Prague on Thursday.Kamara was jeered by the home crowd just six months after being racially abused by Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela. Sparta released a statement about the incident and said the claims of racism were “unfounded accusations” and are “desperate and ridiculous”.“I’ve spoken to Glen, he is okay, but our conversation will remain private,” said Gerrard. “Sadly, these things keep raising their head far too often and, unfortunately, the punishments are not...
Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

