Arsenal vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sarah Rendell
 5 days ago

Tottenham will be aiming to get their Premier League season back on track on Sunday against Arsenal in the north London Derby.

Despite a strong first half against Chelsea last Sunday, Nuno Espirito Santo ’s team lost 3-0 to the Blues and the defeat sees them in seventh. Spurs had topped the table before the international break, starting their season with an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester City.

Tottenham boss Nuno conceded after their Chelsea defeat that the team has issues. He said: “Problems is the situation, the momentum we are in.

“Problems is what we suffer during international break. Problems is the absence of players. Problems is levels of performance [and] we concede goals from set-pieces, that we played the first half so good [against Chelsea] and were not able to sustain. So many problems that we have to solve.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm on Sunday, 26 September at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch?

The fixture will be shown on Sky Sports and customers will also be able to stream the game on the app and website.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What was the team news?

For Arsenal, Kieran Tierney is in doubt though should start regardless, while Granit Xhaka is set to return from a three-game ban in the north London derby.

And for Tottenham, Ryan Sessegnon and Lucas Moura remain out with injuries and Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to feature due to an ankle problem.

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, White, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Tottenham: Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Ndombele, Hojbjerg, Alli, Moura, Son; Kane

Odds

Arsenal - 6/5

Draw - 11/5

Tottenham - 23/10

Prediction

Arsenal may have winning momentum heading into the match but their rivals will outclass them, especially if they come out with as much vigour as they did in the first half against Chelsea. Arteta has bounced back this season only against bottom-half clubs and will see the Gunners still aren’t living up to their ‘Big Six’ reputation. Arsenal 1-3 Tottenham .

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sessegnon
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Granit Xhaka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuno Espirito Santo#Manchester City#Spurs#Follow Arsenal#Sky Sports#Arsenal Ramsdale
