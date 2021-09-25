CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Ingraham Says Biden and Kerry’s Refusal to Confront China Is a Symptom of Being ‘bought and Paid for.’

By Kathleen Sanford
leedaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unprecedented statement has been uttered by the host of Ingraham angle, Laura Ingraham. Amid ongoing concerns between the world’s two largest economies, Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, discussed several key topics. The president of the United States initiated the call, and the two leaders emphasized their joint duty for ensuring that competition did not “veer into violence.” According to her, The reluctance of Biden and Kerry to face China is a symptom of being “bought and paid for.” Ingraham likened President Biden’s unwillingness to address China over its participation in the coronavirus epidemic to how he could confront a red-state Christian institution if its bio lab accidentally releases a novel virus that infects the entire planet. The financial ties between the Biden and Heinz-Kerry families and China may clarify why the US tends to kowtow to its largest global opponent on a national and global scale, including commercial, political, and coronavirus-related issues.

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Joanna Shelton: Biden’s signal to China

President Joe Biden announced last month the United States will share our most advanced nuclear submarine technology with Australia, making our partner “down under” only the second nation after the United Kingdom to receive such advanced engineering know-how. A new Australia-UK-US defense alliance also was proclaimed. Biden’s decision came as...
WORLD
AFP

Fears of 'election subversion' as Trump flirts with 2024 White House bid

The US presidential election of 2000 hinged on a few votes in Florida and was ultimately decided in the Supreme Court. The 2020 White House contest gave birth to the "Big Lie" and saw supporters of the losing candidate storm the US Capitol. Just wait and see what 2024 has in store. Donald Trump, the first president in US history to refuse to accept the outcome of an election, is flirting with another White House run in what could be a make-or-break moment for American democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Ingraham: The left's policies destroyed energy independence achieved under Trump

Fox host Laura Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that President Joe Biden "talks a big game" on manufacturing, but his policies in effect achieve the opposite of enabling an economic boost from manufacturing. One of the reasons, Ingraham said, is that the left's policies destroyed energy independence achieved under former President Donald Trump.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Biden’s China policy is admirable but underfunded

The Biden administration’s mishaps, from Afghanistan to fiscal incontinence, are manifold and manifest. Regarding what matters most, however — countering China’s ever-cruder threats — administration policy is admirable, although underfunded. A pivot toward something is necessarily a pivot away from something, and the U.S. pivot toward Asia — announced by...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Chinese#Christian#The Big Guy#Ccp#Americans
nsjonline.com

HARSANYI: The Hunter Biden cover-up is a scandal

The Hunter Biden email cover-up may not be the most contemptible example of the modern political media’s corruption, but it is probably the most demonstrable. Politico reports that Ben Schreckinger’s new book, “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” corroborates much of the New York Post’s pre-election reporting on Hunter Biden’s emails. Two of them stick out: The first is a 2015 missive from a Ukrainian businessman thanking Hunter for the chance to meet Joe Biden — then, still vice president. The second is a 2017 email in which a proposed equity breakdown of a venture with Chinese energy executives included the line, “10 held by H for the big guy?”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Majority of Trump supporters want to split the country in two

Most Donald Trump voters believe it’s time to divide the US in two, a new study has found.University of Virginia’s Centre for Politics, with a new initiative named Project Home Fire, explored the social, political, and psychological divides between those who voted for Donald Trump and those who voted for Joe Biden in 2020.According to the findings, four in 10 Joe Biden voters (41 per cent) agree that the states should be split between “red states” and “blue states”, while more than half of Trump voters (52 per cent) would like to separate the country.“The divide between Trump and Biden...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on Biden's vaccine mandates, migrant surge

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" September 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is the INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight. Marine Lieutenant Colonel Stewart Schiller rose to internet stardom by posting a video slamming the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the lack of leadership from top military brass. For that, he's been thrown in the brig and faces a potential court-martial. Tonight, his parents are here exclusively to tell us what their son's going through and why military leadership is never held to the same standard.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Post

Military leaders, refusing to fault Biden, say troop withdrawal ensured Afghanistan’s collapse

The Pentagon leaders who presided over the Afghanistan war’s conclusion said Tuesday that they had predicted Kabul’s government and its military would “collapse” after the United States’ departure but refused to fault President Biden for withdrawing U.S. forces, even as they agreed the haphazard exit was a “strategic failure.”. Gen....
U.S. POLITICS
talesbuzz.com

John Kerry’s China subversion and other commentary

Republicans accuse John Kerry of “lobbying against anti-slave-labor legislation in Washington to secure diplomatic breathing room before his climate talks in Beijing,” reports RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann. The bipartisan Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would ban imports of Chinese goods made with such labor, is making no movement in Congress amid talk that Kerry “is subverting the president’s pledge” to make human rights central to his foreign policy. Kerry knows the bill’s passage “would further enrage Beijing,” as it’s “already bristling from international criticism of China’s mass detentions, forced sterilization and general abuses of its Muslim Uyghur minority in the Xinjiang region.” GOP lawmakers also wrote President Biden concerned that his climate czar “is downplaying the genocide precisely because he intends to import solar panels that are produced using forced labor” to “meet your administration’s climate goals.” They’re not the only ones: “Human rights advocates have wondered for months whether this is why the popular legislation stalled in the House after sailing through the Senate” in July.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy