On September 11, 2021, the family of 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito reported her missing after she set out on a cross-country road trip with her partner, Brian Laundrie, not to return. The fact that he reached their Florida base alone on September 1, with no traces of her around, sparked a nationwide search for the YouTube vlogger and Instagram personality and made him a person of interest. With that said, authorities have been looking into every aspect of the circumstance, which has now yielded human remains. So let’s find out the details of the same, shall we?

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO