CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

$16B charity provider enables Bitcoin donations via The Giving Block

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article$16B charity provider enables Bitcoin donations via The Giving Block. The Giving Block, a major organization focused on the cryptocurrency donations industry, continues to expand its crypto charity reach with a new partnership. The organization will be working with charitable platform provider RenPSG to allow its donors to move cryptocurrencies...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
sportswar.com

I agree immediately donating to charity!

That way that portion will not be taxed, right? The charities will receive a larger portion than if you wait a few years before donating...unless you are aggressive with your investments.
CHARITIES
conwaydailysun.com

Crochet crafter donates work product to local charity

KEARSARGE — Since the pandemic curtailed much of her customary social activities, Debbie Chase Kearsarge took up the crocheting hats and mittens, first creating sets for her grandchildren. Before long, she was in “production mode,” crocheting a hat an hour and matching mittens with a bit more detail and time.
CHARITIES
Oswego County Today

Ignite Nutrition Donates Refreshment To Staff At Catholic Charities

Var rnd = window.rnd || Math.floor(Math.random()*10e6); var pid509783 = window.pid509783 || rnd; var plc509783 = window.plc509783 || 0; var abkw = window.abkw || ''; var absrc = 'https://ads.empowerlocal.co/adserve/;ID=181918;size=0x0;setID=509783;type=js;sw='+screen.width+';sh='+screen.height+';spr='+window.devicePixelRatio+';kw='+abkw+';pid='+pid509783+';place='+(plc509783++)+';rnd='+rnd+';click=CLICK_MACRO_PLACEHOLDER'; var _absrc = absrc.split("type=js"); absrc = _absrc[0] + 'type=js;referrer=' + encodeURIComponent(document.location.href) + _absrc[1]; document.write('');. About ChirelloMarketing 716 Articles. Located in the Key...
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Charitable Organizations#Btc#The Giving Block
WFMJ.com

Animal Charity of Ohio seeking donations for rescues

Animal Charity of Ohio posted about several rescues rescued by their Humane Agent earlier today on their Facebook page. The Humane Agent rescued 6 dogs and 1 kitten, who are all in poor shape. The animals are dehydrated, lethargic, anemic from fleas, and all around suffering. The Animal Charity of...
OHIO STATE
pontiacdailyleader.com

Forrest Growing Project donates to local charities

FORREST — St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest recently donated a total of $5,750 to local charities. This is the 19th year that St. Paul's Lutheran sponsored a Growing Project. In this program, area farmers and landowners pledge crop that is sold and the money is used to help address...
FORREST, IL
itechpost.com

The Case of Bitcoin's Block Reward

Bitcoin's block reward has made headlines around the world with every halving event, and it is a very important part of Bitcoin's ecosystem. The block reward is vital for the miners and investors, so if you're wondering what the role of Bitcoin's reward with its latest bull cycle is, keep reading.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

Tweet and Get Bitcoin - Twitter Enables BTC Tips Over Lightning Network

Jack Dorsey-led social media giant Twitter is launching its Tips feature, allowing 18+ years old users to tip each other with bitcoin (BTC), among other means. According to the company, people can now tip with BTC using Strike – a payments application built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that is now being used in El Salvador.
MARKETS
CNBC

Twitter partners with Strike to enable bitcoin tips

Twitter is set to enable tipping in bitcoin through the crypto wallet app Strike. Jack Mallers, Strike founder and CEO, joins 'Power Lunch' to discuss the new partnership and what it means for crypto.
MARKETS
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
MySanAntonio

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Option to Every User, Enables Bitcoin Payments

Twitter’s “Tips” feature, which has allowed select users to be tipped by followers, is rolling out to everyone on the platform, the company announced Thursday. Users can even accept payments in bitcoin. iOS users will get the feature first, followed by Android users “over the coming weeks.”. “People already drop...
INTERNET
financemagnates.com

How to Choose Your Bitcoin Provider

Crypto is more mainstream than ever before, drawing record interest from investors and traders alike. Despite crypto’s popularity however, it can still be challenging to find the right crypto exchange or coins to trade. Trading Bitcoin or other cryptos is like any other asset, be it stocks, CFDs, forex, etc....
CURRENCIES
invezz.com

Internet Computer will take Bitcoin to the next level by enabling smart contracts

Internet Computer is about to bring smart contracts to Bitcoin. With smart contracts, Bitcoin will gain access to dApps, DeFi, NFTs, and more blockchain products. Internet Computer even found a way around Bitcoin’s extremely long transaction periods. Smart contracts have been a huge part of the crypto industry for over...
COMPUTERS
cryptopotato.com

Adoption: Spanish PortAventura to Become the First Amusement Park Enabling Bitcoin Payments

PortAventura World, Todos Medical, and Monneo are among the latest companies wanting to enable cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. The Spanish amusement and leisure park – PortAventura World – would be the first in its field to add bitcoin payments as an option to its clients. The initiative would start from the next season and would initially allow crypto settlements at the resort’s hotels.
LIFESTYLE
kpopstarz.com

BTS Jimin Secretly Gives Donation for Polio Patients

BTS Jimin was belatedly known to have given a donation to Rotary District 3590 to provide help to polio patients. On Sept. 22, Jimin was reported to have donated to Rotary District 3590 in July of this year, which the non-profit organization later confirmed. BTS Jimin Makes Thoughtful Donation to...
THEATER & DANCE
Maxim

Twitter Enables Bitcoin Tipping and Launches NFT Feature

You'll soon be able to tip your favorite tweeters with the world's largest and most popular cryptocurrency. Twitter first launched a test version of its "Tips" feature back in May, according to CNBC. Over the coming weeks, Tips will be rolled out globally first to iOS and then Android users.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy