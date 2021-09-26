A white/Amr. natives advice on Covid vaccines to a lot of black sports stars

Look everybody that gives a shit knows that black people have been experimented on medically throughout the history of this nation. They have every reason to be skeptical of any mandated vaccine. But that time is long past, the proof is in and you all have to get vaccinated. Who(in the realm scheme of things) gives a rat's ass about you being sick and out causing this team or that to have a worse record. This is your damn life we are talking about...make sure you understand that...this is life or death. Sure sure you hear stories about vaccinated folks getting the virus...but back up the truck here...you don't hear about vaccinated people dying from Covid, because that's what the vaccine does...it keeps it from killing you.