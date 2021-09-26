CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A white/Amr. natives advice on Covid vaccines to a lot of black sports stars

By dwaink
Indy Cornrows
 6 days ago

Look everybody that gives a shit knows that black people have been experimented on medically throughout the history of this nation. They have every reason to be skeptical of any mandated vaccine. But that time is long past, the proof is in and you all have to get vaccinated. Who(in the realm scheme of things) gives a rat's ass about you being sick and out causing this team or that to have a worse record. This is your damn life we are talking about...make sure you understand that...this is life or death. Sure sure you hear stories about vaccinated folks getting the virus...but back up the truck here...you don't hear about vaccinated people dying from Covid, because that's what the vaccine does...it keeps it from killing you.

www.indycornrows.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

‘Family Guy’ characters star in COVID vaccine PSA

(NEXSTAR) – The characters from “Family Guy” are appearing in a new public service announcement promoting COVID vaccinations. The animated short begins with “Family Guy” patriarch Peter Griffin at the doctor’s office, debating whether or not to get the COVID shot. Stewie and Brian then teleport inside his body and explain how vaccines work while floating in his plaque-filled arteries.
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Cheryl Burke felt ‘a lot of shame’ after testing positive for COVID

“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke says she felt “shame” after she tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 on Sunday. “I had all types of feelings,” Burke told E! News’ “Daily Pop.” “There was a lot of shame behind it for some reason, disappointed, sad, just hopeless, because you can’t really control the situation.” Burke, who’s fully vaccinated, announced her diagnosis in a raw, emotional video on Instagram Sunday, shortly after receiving the results of her PCR test. She “has no answers” as to how she contracted COVID, but she suspects it may be from traveling back and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Natives#Black People
10TV

VERIFY: Your blood type and risk for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Blood type and risk of COVID-19. It's something that's been studied -- and you'll find a ton of conflicting information out there. This is a perfect example of why we verify your questions. Our goal is to provide answers that can't be found in a Google search. When you search this question -- so many different answers pop up from several different studies.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
darkhorizons.com

Series Promo: “Colin In Black & White”

As part of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards broadcast, Netflix unveiled the first look at Ava DuVernay’s new limited series “Colin In Black & White”. The six-episode drama series explores former San Francisco 49ers football star and activist Colin Kaepernick’s coming-of-age as the Black adopted child of a white family in Central California.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Bloomville native featured in Star Players production

UPPER SANDUSKY - The Star Players are to produce “Forever Plaid” on Sept. 30-Oct. 3. The show will be full of barbershop quartet harmonies, the show will star Wayne Rowe and Reid Barth of Upper Sandusky, Julian Walker of Marion and Charles Groth of Bloomville. When four young singers are...
BLOOMVILLE, OH
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
Hello Magazine

Chicago Fire boss shares disappointing update on season ten

The One Chicago franchise has become known for its annual multi-episode crossover events, which sees all three series - Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med - come together to tell one story across three gripping hours of television. Sadly though, it's been confirmed that for the second year running,...
CHICAGO, IL
districtchronicles.com

Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, died at the age of 23.

Another day, another Hollywood loss to mourn. Many pioneers and rising stars have left the entertainment industry in recent months. The deaths of public figures have become a painful reality, from Bunny Wailer to TikTok creator Swavy. Daniel Mickelson, an actor and model, has unfortunately joined the ranks of our fallen stars.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK

Comments / 0

Community Policy