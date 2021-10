NEWARK, Del. – The University of Delaware volleyball team dropped a five-set CAA match to James Madison on Sunday afternoon. "I know the outcome is not what we wanted, but there are so many positives we can take from the weekend," head coach Sara Matthews said. "James Madison was picked to finished second in the conference and the fact that we were playing with them so intensely for two straight matches with opportunities to win shows we are on the cusp. Now we just need to step up and finish when we have the chance. I love this team and wouldn't want to battle with anyone else. I know we will capitalize on our opportunities in the future."

