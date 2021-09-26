Panida seeks board members, volunteers

SANDPOINT — The historic Panida Theater wants you — on its board of directors or as a committee volunteer. "This is an opportunity for creative and enthusiastic community members to join the Panida team and help to guarantee that the Panida Theater remains a unique, historic, and Art Deco venue for generations to come," Tari Pardini, Panida vice chairman/treasurer, said. "Here, live concerts, classic and current movies, local and touring theatrical productions, and community arts organizations will continue to flourish."