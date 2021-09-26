Hawaii pulls away in 2nd half, beats New Mexico State, 41-21
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw for a first-half touchdown and ran for a second-half score as Hawaii snapped a two-game losing streak with a 41-21 win over New Mexico State. The Aggies took a 3-0 lead on Ethan Albertson’s 33-yard, first-quarter field goal, but Hawaii answered on its next play from scrimmage when Cordeiro hit Nick Mardner with a 74-yard touchdown pass to start a run of 17 unanswered points.www.wcn247.com
