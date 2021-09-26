Hawaii pulls away in 2nd half, beats New Mexico State, 41-21

LAS CRUCES - New Mexico State beat Dixie State during the spring, but that was at the Sun Bowl in El Paso with no fans. And Dino Maldonado wasn’t even on campus yet. The Aggies 43-35 victory over FCS school South Carolina State on Saturday came at Aggie Memorial Stadium in front of 11,823 fans, who witnessed the Aggies first victory of the 2021 season and further proof that Maldonado, a junior college walk on who joined the team for fall camp, can lead this offense.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 13 DAYS AGO