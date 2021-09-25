8 Benefits of Burdock Root + Tea Recipe

TAZO, the tea and herbal tea brand beloved for its quality products, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a new suite of Refreshers and Unsweetened ice tea mixes. The new additions are perfect for elevating your "water game" with high-quality, hydrating iced teas. The brand recommends mixing with equal parts water or seltzer for a tasty, thirst-quenching pick-me-up. The new TAZO Refresher is available in two flavors, Iced Citrus Jasmine and Iced Watermelon Cucumber. The beverage combines tea, botanicals, and a splash of fruit juice, and contains zero grams of added sugar. TAZO Unsweetened, on the other hand, features three of the brand's most iconic blends — Iced Passion, Iced Zen, and Iced Black Tea — all unsweetened.
