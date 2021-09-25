CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

8 Benefits of Burdock Root + Tea Recipe

By Heather Dessinger
Mommypotamus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich herb inspired velcro and just so happens to be “one of the safest, tastiest, and most effective detoxifying and cleansing herbs in Western and Traditional Chinese Medicine”? (1) Burdock root, of course!. For thousands of years this relative of daisies and sunflowers has been used to support lymph flow,...

mommypotamus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shelbyville News

CHEW THIS! Crab Salad, A New Favorite

It is a joke between some friends of mine and I that in the Midwest a “salad” usually means something smothered in cheese and or mayonnaise and I have to laugh because sometimes, actually more times than not, I find that to be the case. Flip through any old Church or community-based cookbook and the “salad” section is not your typical lettuce-based dish. Growing up, I loved “salads” and I use that term loosely because I am referring to, yes, the mayonnaise-based goodness of potato salad, macaroni salad, chicken salad and egg salad. Years later when I started developing my own recipes, I found that I could take these traditional midwestern staples and transform them into something a little less heavy and a little lighter without sacrificing any of the flavors. For example, take traditional potato salad. Instead of dressing the potatoes with a mayonnaise and mustard dressing, create a garlic oil infused dressing filled with fresh herbs and a pinch of red pepper. In France their “salads” are basically made using this same garlic infused olive oil method and I really have come to love them!
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

October recipes

Want to know what’s in season in September? Looking for September recipe ideas? Use creamy, nutty butternut squash, chewy figs and dark green kale from your local greengrocer to make these seasonal dishes and bakes. We’ve included plenty of tips for how to shop for particular varieties, prepping guides and useful ideas for using leftovers.
RECIPES
Greatist

Clafoutis Recipes

One of the easiest and most delicious ways to showcase your fruit this summer, and all year round. The classic. No frills, except for the ruffly puffed edges, and the gentle shower of powdered sugar on top. If you want to make it just a little different, try topping it with vanilla crème fraîche in place of good old whipped cream. Get our Cherry Clafoutis recipe.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

From Tahini-Oatmeal & Chocolate Chunk Cookies to Cranberry Tea Cakes: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes cookies and tea cakes so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Root System#Brewing Tea#Food Drink#Western#Asteraceae#Swiss
Mashed

Traditional Russian Tea Recipe

There's nothing better than a hot cup of tea on a cold day — and, actually, a hot cup of tea tastes pretty good on a warm day, too! Tea is a universally soothing drink and comes in a seemingly endless variety of flavors. It's pretty easy to get creative with tea and add a number of sweeteners, juices, or spices — and Russian tea does just that!
FOOD & DRINKS
kicdam.com

Free Recipes

If you didn’t get the chance to grab our free recipes during the fair this year, all the recipes submitted by SRG staff members are available to download and print below. This year’s recipes are brought to you by: Julie’s Diner; Spencer Hy-Vee; Morley’s Maple Syrup and Maxwell Food Equipment.
SPENCER, IA
Public Radio International PRI

The taste of tea

How do different black teas get their distinct flavors? It was believed that when the tea leaves were drying, the specific taste came from the oxidation process. But scientists have discovered it is partly a product of bacteria fermenting. The Economist’s Matt Kaplan explains why bugs help flavor your brew.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Parade

Fall Sips! Pumpkin Sp-Iced Tea Horchata is Going Viral On TikTok and We Scored the Recipe

Fall is officially here! And that means you’re going to want to stock up on cozy sweaters, gorgeous leafy décor and of course, pumpkin spice for all those pumpkin spice recipes that come along with fall. Nothing says autumn as much as the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but this fall, challenge yourself and make different beverages spruced up with pumpkin spice. Whether you’re making coffee, hot chocolate or iced tea, pumpkin spice can add a warm and cozy flavor to your drink. One we’re particularly loving right now is this Pumpkin Sp-Iced Tea Horchata recipe by Nasim Lahichi (@lahbco) that’s getting 100K+ views on TikTok!
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Spilling the tea

Invented in Taiwan in 1990 and popularized in America during the 2000s, bubble tea (also referred to as boba) has become an incredibly trendy drink as of late. The versatility of bubble tea has kept it relevant over the decades, and as the demand for it increases more cafes specializing in the drink have popped up as well. Eleven minutes from East are three boba shops within a mile of each other: Drip n Roll, Boba Lush, and Kung Fu Tea. If you’re looking for a place to stop after school for bubble tea, the decision for which place to patronize can be daunting.
FOOD & DRINKS
notquitenigella.com

The Tea Cosy Picnic Pack

The Tea Cosy in the Rocks is known for their wonderful scones and they are now delivered the scones or picnic packs with sandwiches over Sydney. Their picnic pack includes plain or flavoured scones, fresh strawberries and cucumber and cream cheese sandwiches and an option for a bottle of bubbly for the easiest picnic fare - BYO afternoon tea stand!
FOOD & DRINKS
expressnews.com

Recipe: Sheet Pan Spatchcock Chicken with Lemon and Root Vegetables

This simple roast chicken recipe will result in juicy meat and tender vegetables in about an hour, making it an ideal weeknight treat. About 1 1/2 pounds assorted root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, turnips, rutabega, radishes, beets, celery root, potatoes or sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Unsweetened Iced Tea Mixes

TAZO, the tea and herbal tea brand beloved for its quality products, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of a new suite of Refreshers and Unsweetened ice tea mixes. The new additions are perfect for elevating your "water game" with high-quality, hydrating iced teas. The brand recommends mixing with equal parts water or seltzer for a tasty, thirst-quenching pick-me-up. The new TAZO Refresher is available in two flavors, Iced Citrus Jasmine and Iced Watermelon Cucumber. The beverage combines tea, botanicals, and a splash of fruit juice, and contains zero grams of added sugar. TAZO Unsweetened, on the other hand, features three of the brand's most iconic blends — Iced Passion, Iced Zen, and Iced Black Tea — all unsweetened.
FOOD & DRINKS
KATU.com

Tailgating Recipes!

Today on Afternoon Live, nutritionist Mackenzie Burgess was back on the show to walk us through some great recipes that are perfect for game day! Check them out below and for more of Mackenzie's tips and recipes, you can go to her website by clicking here!. Sausage Kabobs. Ingredients:. ?8-10...
RECIPES
LIVESTRONG.com

Corn Nutrition: Calories, Benefits, Risks and Recipes

Corn on the cob is a summertime staple, but it's also arguably one of the most versatile foods out there. Corn is considered both a vegetable and a grain. When it's harvested in the summer and eaten off the cob, it's known as a veggie. When it's harvested later in the season, corn is considered a grain that can be ground into cornmeal or harvested as popcorn. Corn can also be made into cooking oil, a sweetener and even fuel to heat homes or run cars.
RECIPES
asapland.com

Benefits of Boiled Mint Tea – For Cough, Cold & Sore throat

Benefits of Boiled Mint Tea – For Cough, Cold & Sore throat. Many of you have had a sore throat at some point in your life. For some of you, it’s just a temporary discomfort that goes away after a few days. Others will have to live with it for months or even years on end.
HEALTH
303magazine.com

Milk Tea People Brings Organic Teas and Mochi Waffles to Downtown Denver

Milk Tea People in LoDo is a local, family-run shop ready to take Denverites down a flavor journey with their organic tea-based beverages and desserts. Kevin Ung, Timothy Gardnder, Jason Hinh and Jon Hinh opened Milk Tea People in July 2021 with the goal of serving quality, organic and fresh tea.
DENVER, CO
blountcountian.com

Recipe Corner

It doesn’t get easier than this. Great to throw in the slow cooker in the morning before work and supper is done when I get home. Serve with rice or a side dish of your choice. -Jenna Wood Easy Pork Chops boneless pork chops1 bottle Italian dressing1 tsp. black pepper Place ingredients in a slow cooker and cook on low […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy