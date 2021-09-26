CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Is the Russian Grand Prix on TV today? Start time, channel and how to watch Formula 1 race today

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bG6do_0c8NKx0Y00

Lewis Hamilton will have the opportunity to retake the lead in the Formula 1 title race at the Russian Grand Prix today, with Max Verstappen set to start at the back of the grid following an engine change .

Sochi has been a Mercedes stronghold in recent years with the team winning all seven races to be held at the circuit since 2014. Hamilton is a four-time winner at the Russian Grand Prix, with Valtteri Bottas winning last season’s race.

FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up and all the race action from the F1 Russian Grand Prix

Verstappen was already set for a three-place grid penalty following his dramatic collision with Hamilton at the Italian Grand Prix two weeks ago, as the pressure of the world championship battle boiled over at Monza. Now, however, he starts from the back of the grid.

All the build-up to today’s race has been focused on the latest duel between the world championship contenders, in one of the closest title races in memory, but Verstappen will have his work cut out to catch up with Hamilton and provide some more wheel-to-wheel action between the rivals today.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it?

The Russian Grand Prix will begin shortly after 1:00pm BST on Sunday 25 September.

How can I watch?

The race will be shown live on the Sky Sports F1 channel, with coverage starting at 11:30am. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Starting grid

Row 1 - Lando Norris, Carlos Sainz

Row 2 - George Russell, Lewis Hamilton

Row 3 - Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso

Row 4 - Valtteri Bottas, Lance Stroll

Row 5 - Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon

Row 6 - Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly

Row 7 - Yuki Tsunoda, Kimi Raikkonen

Row 8 - Mick Schumacher, Antonio Giovinazzi

Row 9 - Nikita Mazepin, Charles Leclerc

Row 10 - Nicholas Latifi, Max Verstappen

Driver standings

1) Verstappen (Red Bull) - 226.5

2) Hamilton (Mercedes) - 221.5

3) Bottas (Mercedes) - 141

4) Norris (McLaren) - 132

5) Perez (Red Bull) - 118

What has Hamilton said?

“I know the pressure that comes with [trying to win your first title] and the experiences that go with it. Your eagerness... you go through lots of different experiences and emotions during that time.

“[Verstappen] won’t admit to it and I’m not going to make an assumption, I’m just saying that I remember what it was like when I had my first one and [the pressure] definitely mounted up.

“It was difficult, it was intense, I was going through a lot of different emotions, I didn’t always handle it the best. That’s to be expected, you know, it’s a lot of pressure when you are working in a big team, there’s a lot of self expectation and the desire to win is huge.”

What has Verstappen said?

“I think if someone really knows me, I’m very relaxed about all those things and I really can’t be bothered, you know I’m very chilled. It’s the best feeling ever to have a car, a great car where you go into every weekend and you can fight for a win.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re just leading a championship or not, those comments... I mean it just shows you that he doesn’t really know me, which is fine, I don’t need to know him, how he is fully.

“I just focus on myself and I really enjoy it out there at the front and of course hopefully we can do it for a really long time.”

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Verstappen to start at back of grid for Russian Grand Prix

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Formula One leader Max Verstappen will start at the back of the grid at the Russian Grand Prix after the team confirmed he will use a new engine and accept the resulting penalty. Verstappen had to go over his allocation of engines for the season because one was damaged when he crashed after a collision with Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix in July. Mercedes set the pace in both practice sessions with Valtteri Bottas first and Hamilton second in each. Rain is likely to affect the schedule for qualifying Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

How Russian Grand Prix unfolded

Seven races remaining and just two points separating Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the top of the championship. Next up is Turkey in two weeks. I'll leave you with Andrew Benson's report on that dramatic race and we'll see you next time!. Get Involved. #bbcf1. Callum B 94: I...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The new Aprilia rider’s 1m32.666s set moments before the rain intensified in the first practice session was enough to give the Spaniard top spot overall, with heavy rain returning for the start of the afternoon session. While Vinales says he was “much more calm” with topping FP1, he concedes it...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Pierre Gasly
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Yuki Tsunoda
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Esteban Ocon
BBC

Monaco Grand Prix: Formula 1 race weekend format to change in 2022

The Monaco Grand Prix is to undergo a historic change of format next season by changing to a three-day weekend. Traditionally, Monaco has been held over four days, with the first practice day on Thursday, and Friday a free day for Formula 1 teams and drivers. But to add flexibility...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

The MotoGP paddock ventures outside of Europe for the first time since the Qatar double-header season opener, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions still gripping the world, as the championship returns to COTA for the first time since 2019. Fabio Quartararo continues to hold a healthy points lead at...
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Breen leads as night falls in Finland while Ogier struggles

Craig Breen led Rally Finland on Friday at the end of the first day's racing with Sebastien Ogier, who could clinch an eighth world title this weekend, down in seventh. After winning two earlier stages, Breen was second to Elfyn Evans in the final stage of the day, raced as night fell. "I always questioned what Finland would be like in the dark and now we've felt it and witnessed it," said the Irishman. "It's absolutely incredible. My lights weren't 100 per cent to be honest, I have a bit of work to do on them, but it's just incredible."
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Andy Murray knocked out in second round at San Diego Open by Casper Ruud

Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud. The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy