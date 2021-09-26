Congratulations Brenda and Jerry!

Brenda and Jerry Moore of Harleton celebrated their 60th anniversary on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 with a reception for family and friends at The Woodland Hills Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The reception was hosted by their four children and families: Joyce and Jay Donnell (Jarland and Christine) of Hallsville; Pat and Beverly Moore (Chelsey and Steven Gray, Jamie and Jacob Hudman) of Winona; Jerrilyn and Tommy Duhon (Justin, Sawyer and Kiera) of Gilmer; Timothy Moore of Ware Shoals, South Carolina.