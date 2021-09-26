Law: Joshua M. Snavely, McAfee & Taft
Joshua M. Snavely, an attorney, educator, homeland security policy analyst, and national cybersecurity professional, has joined the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Group at McAfee &Taft, where he advises clients with business and technology strategy, privacy law compliance and risk assessment, crisis management, and incident response. His work in these areas focus on business continuity, disaster recovery, and resilience planning, with a special focus on the impacts and risks associated with data protection and cybersecurity. His expertise in the fast-paced fields of AI, blockchain, and cryptocurrencies includes technology assessment, compliance, and strategy.tulsaworld.com
Comments / 0