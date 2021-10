Christin, a parent of three children from Framingham, was excited to receive $500 from the new federal child tax credit. She was looking forward to saving the tax credit money for her kid’s education, but then life happened. Christin lost her prescription eyeglasses when they fell into the Boston Harbor as she held her new baby on a tourism boat. Her replacement glasses cost a little over $500, the exact sum she had received for her children from the government. Now Christin hopes to start saving when her second tax-credit installment arrives. Her experience shows how short-term needs often get in the way of long-term savings — and illustrates how extra incentives to encourage families to save can amplify the impact of the federal child tax credit.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO