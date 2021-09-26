Milkweed plays key role for monarch butterflies
Monarch butterflies, Idaho's official state insect, depend on host plants in the milkweed family for survival. Milkweed plants release a combination of chemical cues that lure female butterflies, who lay their eggs on the underside of the poisonous leaves. After hatching, the monarch caterpillar’s only food is milkweed leaves. The milkweed toxins, which remain permanently in the monarch’s system, and the distinct pattern markings of the adult butterfly serve to discourage predators.bonnercountydailybee.com
Comments / 0