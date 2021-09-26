CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Milkweed plays key role for monarch butterflies

By KINNIKINNICK NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY
Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonarch butterflies, Idaho's official state insect, depend on host plants in the milkweed family for survival. Milkweed plants release a combination of chemical cues that lure female butterflies, who lay their eggs on the underside of the poisonous leaves. After hatching, the monarch caterpillar’s only food is milkweed leaves. The milkweed toxins, which remain permanently in the monarch’s system, and the distinct pattern markings of the adult butterfly serve to discourage predators.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
providencejournal.com

Gardening: Give monarch butterflies fuel for their long journey

Monarchs are on the move! It is time for their long trip to Mexico to spend the winter. And, like marathon runners, they need to bulk up on calories before the event. You may have let a patch of milkweed grow on the edges of your property to support them. That is great, and many of us have done that. But the milkweed plants are for the caterpillars to munch on. Right now, they offer nothing to monarchs. Our monarchs need blooming flowers for nectar and pollen.
ANIMALS
Only In Ohio

Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Are Headed Straight For Cleveland This Fall

For many, butterflies are a familiar sight that is most commonly encountered in summer. The truth is, however, that some are just as active in the autumn months. Here in Cleveland, monarch butterflies begin appearing in the area in mass quantities around Labor Day, and they often hang around through October. So what is it […] The post Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Are Headed Straight For Cleveland This Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
CLEVELAND, OH
cbs7.com

Midlanders looking to create a safe habitat for monarch butterflies

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Years ago Midland was designated as a Monarch City due to the large number of butterflies that call the city home for parts of the year. The city is partnering with environmental organizations to create a safe place for their habitat. Windlands Park in Midland has...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Insect#Milkweeds#Wild Beebalm Lrb#Native Plant Notes
WIFR

5th annual monarch butterfly fest offers interactive fun for kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The fifth annual monarch butterfly festival offered an interactive experience for families and kids Sunday afternoon at the Burpee Museum of Natural History in downtown Rockford. The museum hatches their own butterflies and then releases them into the wild to migrate south for the winter. Kids...
ROCKFORD, IL
Observer-Reporter

Local girl creates business to save, support monarch butterflies

Bristol Joseph is saving the monarchs, one milkweed plant at a time. After her mother, Joanna Joseph, mentioned last year the monarch butterfly population was declining, the 8-year-old started doing research and hatched a plan to save the butterflies. “My mom has loved butterflies her entire life. She told me...
ANIMALS
maryland.gov

Monarch Butterflies Reign at Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites everyone to Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary to celebrate the fall migration of the monarch butterfly on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adults and kids of all ages are encouraged to take part in a variety of activities, including tagging and releasing monarchs, a Scales & Tales display, hayrides, guided hikes and tours, crafts — and new for 2021, a monarch costume contest, and a native plant sale.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Ames Tribune

Millions of monarch butterflies cross Iowa each fall on journey to Mexico. Here's why

Every fall, millions of monarch butterflies cross Iowa on their way to winter roosting sites in the forests of Mexico. In 2003, the Des Moines Register talked to Robert Woodward, then a Drake University journalism professor, about the magnificent natural spectacle that is the annual monarch migration. At the time Woodward, who died in 2020 at age 82, monitored the journey for years.
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

How to Attract Monarch Butterflies Into Your Yard During Their Migration

If you want to capitalize on your last chance to see a surge of monarch butterflies in the Chicago area, now is the time. According to experts at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, the beautiful butterflies are now in what's called the Great Monarch Migration, where butterflies in the U.S. east of the Rocky Mountains, travel south to survive the winter.
CHICAGO, IL
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo hosting weeklong Monarch Butterfly Festival

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Zoo is hosting a weeklong Monarch Festival next week, to celebrate and raise awareness for monarch butterflies. It's held as monarch butterflies make a 3,000-mile journey from Canada to Mexico to overwinter. The annual festival will include virtual celebrations on the zoo's social media pages and end...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC News

Monarch butterflies are being wiped out. These combat veterans are trying to save them.

When Mark Matzeldelaflor left the military more than a decade ago, he spent years searching for something that filled him with the same sense of purpose as being a Navy SEAL. After serving a couple tours in Iraq, including as an elite sniper, he returned home and took up odd jobs — "just wandering and doing random stuff to make some money to pay the rent," he said. Then, on a whim, he said that he tried "magic mushrooms" for the first time with a friend and that the psychedelic awakened in him a new resolve.
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

An O'Hara couple gives the Monarch butterfly the royal treatment

Joanne and Don Lightner are dedicated to saving the reign of the endangered Monarch butterfly. The O’Hara couple are actually raising them as way to help maintain their numbers in North America. “We are down to 10% of what the population used to be worldwide,” said Mrs. Lightner. Monarch butterflies...
O'HARA TOWNSHIP, PA
KVOE

David Traylor Zoo involved in monarch butterfly tagging effort

Monarch butterflies are in full migration mode, and the David Traylor Zoo is helping the national tracking effort as the butterflies head south to Mexico. Director Lisa Keith says butterflies are important to the ecosystem because of their place as pollinators. And like a lot of pollinators, their numbers have been quickly diminishing.
ANIMALS
Los Angeles Daily News

The Monarch butterfly migration makes a stop at the South Coast Botanic Garden

Monarch butterflies are experienced long-distance travelers who flap their black and orange wings and fly thousands of miles to migrate to Mexico for the winter. And hundreds of them will take a break from their annual journey and hang out with visitors at the South Coast Botanic Garden on the Palos Verdes Peninsula.
ANIMALS
dayton.com

Monarch madness: Raising butterflies becomes family, friends project

Within the past few years, Dan Hill has unintentionally spread the importance and fun of raising monarch butterflies to family and friends. Several years ago, the retired Germantown area resident became aware of the monarchs’ plight. “From various media, I found that their numbers were declining, so I planted milkweed,...
GERMANTOWN, OH
chestercounty.com

Habitat of monarch butterflies seriously threatened, expert says

At a Sept. 24 presentation at the Kennett Farmers Market that celebrated the pollination and migration of the monarch butterfly, expert Gary Liska told an audience of 50 that the insect’s future is being threatened to the point where its current habitat is as delicate and fragile as one of its beautiful wings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy