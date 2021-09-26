Vote for Suppiger and support schools, students

Gary Suppiger is running for re-election for the Lake Pend Oreille School District's Zone 2 trustee position. I support Gary because of his passion for education. Gary was my neighbor while I was raising my children in Cocolalla. After a 30 year friendship, I can tell you that Gary is kind beyond measure and cares about student success. He is a loyal and devoted husband, best dad ever, and a fierce advocate for public education. In addition, Gary supports learning options such as the recently added homeschool programs at SHS. You can count on Gary to advocate for improved quality while at the same time expecting accountability.