Bonner County, ID

Scott is someone we can depend on at WBCSD

Bonner County Daily Bee
 6 days ago

Please join me in supporting Priest River native Hailey Scott in her campaign for school board trustee, West Bonner County School District Zone 4. In these politically divided times we have to focus on issues that truly matter, and our children are at the forefront of that list. One of Hailey's core values is making student-centered decisions. This means considering all viewpoints when tough or divisive choices arise and subsequently choosing options that will best serve students. She values learning equity for all students, empowering every student with quality education. She also understands the important role that accountability and transparency play in the school board and levy dollars.

bonnercountydailybee.com

