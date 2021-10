Friday Night Lights: Unbeaten Strath Haven and Garnet Valley Face Off at King Field. For Strath Haven and Garnet Valley, on paper it cannot get much closer. Both have identical 4-0 records. Both teams have a reputation for powerful running attacks that is extending into the 2021 season. The total points scored on the season are nearly identical (201 to 199)—the top two totals in all of District 1. And in a preface for this Friday’s showdown, last week’s final scores were almost mirror images (Strath Haven romped over Harriton, 62-12, while Garnet Valley trampled Upper Darby, 61-12.). High school football fans expect this matchup between two storied programs this Friday at George L. King field in Wallingford to be the Central League’s game of the year.

