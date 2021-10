Last week the Hornets went on the road to face the Pass Christian Pirates. The Hornets won 26-6, extending their streak to four wins in a row. During Friday’s game, Maurice Travis had two touchdowns on 17 carries for 173 yards for the Hornets. Tyron Holston has one rushing touchdown on seven carries for 92-yards. On the defensive side of ball, Mark Will had six solo tackles and two assisted tackles; Khalid Moore had two sacks, a forced fumble along with seven total tackles.

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO