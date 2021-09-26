Young Woman, 18, Dies After Being Shot In West Elsdon

By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young woman died after being shot multiple times in West Elsdon on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night, police said.

The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue — a little more than a mile east of Midway International Airport — at about 8:29 p.m. when she was shot multiple times in the torso by an unidentified man who fled on foot, authorities said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as Melica de la Garza, but preferred the name Azul.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.