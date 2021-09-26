CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Young Woman, 18, Dies After Being Shot In West Elsdon

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O686P_0c8NASct00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young woman died after being shot multiple times in West Elsdon on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday night, police said.

The 18-year-old was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue — a little more than a mile east of Midway International Airport — at about 8:29 p.m. when she was shot multiple times in the torso by an unidentified man who fled on foot, authorities said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as Melica de la Garza, but preferred the name Azul.

Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Woman Killed After Being Caught In Crossfire Of Shooting In West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old woman was killed during a shooting in a west Charlotte neighborhood Friday afternoon. Shortly after 5:20 p.m. on October 1st, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service on Clydesdale Terrace. Officers say they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbslocal.com

Man Dies After Being Shot In Head Multiple Times In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died Monday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in the head in East Baltimore, authorities said. The shooting happened about 1:15 p.m. on North Chapel Street near East Lafayette Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers following up on a ShotSpotter alert in...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot In The Head, Killed In Northwest Baltimore Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman was shot in the head and killed in northwest Baltimore early Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded at 5:48 a.m. to the 3900 block of Belle Avenue for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no word on what lead up to the homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot, Killed While Traveling In Car In North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday afternoon while traveling in a vehicle in the North Austin neighborhood. At 12:11 p.m., the 52-year-old woman was headed north in the 1200 block of North Long Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said. She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead. Area Five detectives were investigating Sunday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Shot While Asleep In Bed By Man Who Got Into Her South Shore Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot by a man who somehow got into her apartment as she slept in bed in her South Shore home early Sunday morning. Police said at 3:44 a.m., the 39-year-old woman was at home asleep in bed in the 7800 block of South Phillips Avenue in South Shore when she was shot by the man, who fled out of the back of her apartment. The woman was shot in the chest, abdomen, and right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. It was not clear who the man was or how he got into the apartment. Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Torso#Avers#Young Woman#Mount Sinai Hospital#Azul
CBS Chicago

Tow Truck Driver Shot And Killed In Englewood

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A tow truck driver was shot and killed in Englewood Sunday morning, police said. The driver, a 27-year-old man, was attempting to provide service at about 3:51 a.m. in the 100 block of West 57th Street, near LaSalle Street, when an unidentified person shot him multiple times. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Left In Critical Condition Among 1 of 6 People Wounded In Lawndale Mass Shooting

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman in critical condition was one of six people wounded in a Lawndale shooting early Sunday, police said. The group was standing outside in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue at about 2:52 a.m. when an unidentified man in a black sport-utility vehicle opened fire on them. All the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital — a woman, 27, wounded in her pelvis was listed in critical condition; a man, 28, wounded in the left and right thigh was stabilized; a woman, 30, with a graze wound to the arm listed in good condition; a man, 38, shot twice in the ankle stabilized and a man 37, wounded in his body, police said. Nobody was in custody Sunday morning as Area Four detectives investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Man dies after being found shot on north Columbus road

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police say a man has died after he was found shot on a road Saturday morning in north Columbus. According to a release, police were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of Morse Road at 12:17 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, OH
WGN News

35-year-old man shot to death during altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was shot to death in the city’s Auburn Gresham community area Monday morning during an altercation with another man, according to police. Police said the 35-year-old man had gotten into an argument with a 38-year-old man inside a residence in the 700 block of West 77th Place at approximately 12:45 […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

18-year-old girl shot to death in West Elsdon

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old girl who recently graduated from Solorio Academy High School was shot to death while sitting in a parked car in the West Elsdon community area Saturday night. Police said the girl was sitting in a parked car in the 5400 block of South Avers Avenue just...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

16-Year-Old Boy Grazed In Hand By Men Who Were Shooting At Each Other As He Took Out The Garbage In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was taking out the garbage in Englewood Sunday morning when he was caught in the crossfire and shot in the hand by a group of men shooting at each other nearby. At 8:20 a.m. Sunday, the boy was taking out the garbage in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street while the three men were shooting at each other in a gangway nearby. The boy suffered a graze wound to the hand. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. No one was in custody as of late Sunday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 17, Shot In Leg In South Chicago Has Died

By Alina Panek CHICAGO (CBS) – Michael Montgomery, 17, was shot in the leg in South Chicago around noon Tuesday and died from his injuries in late afternoon. At 12:24 p.m., Montgomery was standing on the sidewalk on the 8000 block of South Manistee Avenue when two unknown male offenders fired gunshots and fled on foot from the scene. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and initially said to be in good condition by police. He succumbed to injuries, listed as multiple gunshot wounds, a few hours later. No one in custody on Tuesday evening. Area 2 Detectives investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
19K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy