Anniversary

Cover picture for the articleJack and Marilyn (Preiner) O'Donnell were united in marriage on October 2, 1971 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Omaha. Their children are Jill Dahir (Mike) Leawood, KS, Carrie O'Donnell Brink ( Pete) and Annie (Joe) Sova, Omaha. They have eight grandchildren Jackson, Maggie, Thomas, Mari, Graham, Joey, Jack and Griffin. The couple reside in Omaha and enjoy being retired. A celebration is planned with a family Mass and dinner. "Fifty years of love and laughter, and ever after...we love and adore you," from your family.

