CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, CA

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines hosts Happy Harvest!

By COURTESY PHOTO
ledger.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDi Stasio Vineyards and Wines, 10788 Shenandoah Road in Plymouth, is enjoying harvest and taking the time to relax and toast their latest growing season winding down. Come see the Fall colors of the vines and wine down on a Sunday with them. Blue Soul Acoustic will be providing the musical entertainment, with a special food offering and of course, delicious Di Stasio wine on Sunday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Call/text our Tasting room at 209-256-1524 to make your reservations!

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Plymouth, CA
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Di Stasio Vineyards#Wines#Happy Harvest#10788 Shenandoah Road

Comments / 0

Community Policy