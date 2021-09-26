Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines hosts Happy Harvest!

Di Stasio Vineyards and Wines, 10788 Shenandoah Road in Plymouth, is enjoying harvest and taking the time to relax and toast their latest growing season winding down. Come see the Fall colors of the vines and wine down on a Sunday with them. Blue Soul Acoustic will be providing the musical entertainment, with a special food offering and of course, delicious Di Stasio wine on Sunday, September 26 at 11 a.m. Call/text our Tasting room at 209-256-1524 to make your reservations!