Gorloks Come From Behind to Defeat Fontbonne

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This afternoon the Webster University men's soccer team was back in action when they played host to their cross town rival, Fontbonne (Mo.) University, in a SLIAC matchup. The Gorloks were able to come from behind to defeat the Griffins by a final score of 2-1 to improve to 7-1 on the season and 3-0 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. With the loss, the Griffins fall to 1-6 on the season and 1-3 in the SLIAC.