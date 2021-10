ARLINGTON, Texas — It's been a homestand to forget — or at least to learn from — for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers were walloped yet again, this time by the Chicago White Sox, as they were defeated without a whimper, 8-0. After going 6-3 on their last road trip, the Rangers have gone 1-4 so far during this seven-game homestand. What's more, they've been outscored 42-4 in those four losses.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO