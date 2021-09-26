CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barriere surpasses 10,000 yards, EWU beats S. Utah 50-21

 6 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 518 yards and four touchdown to lead FCS No. 6 Eastern Washington to a 50-21 victory over Southern Utah. Barriere surpassed 10,000 career yards passing in the first quarter, and now has 10,437. He completed 30 of 48 passes and added 28 yards on the ground for 546 yards of offense. He had a school-record 562 yards of total offense in last week’s win over Western Illinois. David Moore III had two touchdown runs and Isaiah Williams had one for Southern Utah (1-3, 0-1).

