CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pullman, WA

1 killed, WSU football player hurt in shooting near campus

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and critically injured another near the Washington State University campus. Police in Pullman, Washington, later identified the injured victim as 22-year-old Brandon C. Gray, a wide receiver on the school’s football team. The person who was killed was Liban A. Barre, 23, from Kent, Washington, police said. The Spokesman-Review reports Barre was not a student at WSU. The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a loud party, and as they approached they heard several gunshots. Gray, who is from Detroit, was taken by air ambulance to a Spokane hospital.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Kent, WA
Pullman, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wsu#Football#Police#Ap#Spokesman Review
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy