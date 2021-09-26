CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Chara brothers both score in 6-1 Timbers' victory over RSL

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara and his brother Diego Chara scored in the Portland Timbers’ 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes also scored for Portland, which is undefeated in its last six games. The Timbers started the game in fifth place in the Western Conference, just a point in front of sixth-place RSL, but the win vaulted Portland into fourth. Salt Lake dropped to seventh behind Minnesota.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

George Fochive Scores Go-ahead Goal. Timbers Beat LAFC 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — George Fochive scored the go-ahead goal on a header in the 68th minute and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Sunday night. The Timbers moved into fifth place in the Western Conference and extended their undefeated streak to five games. Dairon Asprilla had an early goal for Portland. Cristian Arango tied it on a penalty in the first half, his fifth straight game with a goal. Los Angeles had won three in a row. It had an eight-game winless streak this summer to drop to 11th in the standings, but rebounded and went into the game in eighth, just a point back of Portland and Minnesota.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

RSL finds footing, shuts out Seattle Sounders in 1-0 victory

Real Salt Lake achieved an unexpected 1-0 victory over Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium, putting on a steadfast defensive performance in front of the largest crowd in two years at home. Damir Kreilach scored the solitary goal for Real Salt Lake in the 48th minute, knocking down a header...
MLS
timbers.com

PREVIEW | Without Mabiala, depth of Timbers' turnaround will be tested against RSL

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Portland Timbers will try to extend their five-game unbeaten streak on Saturday night, but they’ll do so without one of their most important parts. When Real Salt Lake makes their second visit of the season to Providence Park, the Timbers will be missing centerback Larrys Mabiala, who will be serving a one-game suspension for accumulating too many yellow cards.
MLS
chatsports.com

RSL vs. Seattle: Four winners, one loser from 1-0 home victory

What a match, huh? We’ll get to the nitty gritty tactical details soon, but for tonight, I’ve got some things to say about the team’s staunchness against an opponent that demanded it. Winner: Pablo Ruiz. We’ve seen a rough season from Pablo Ruiz to this point. 2021 has not been...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
timbers.com

PODCAST | Diego Chara on Talk Timbers, a look ahead to #PORvRSL and more

Hosts Jake Zivin and Joe Sleven welcome Ross Smith back as the trio chat talk with Timbers midfielder Diego Chara, take a look ahead to Portland's upcoming match with Real Salt Lake and discuss the impact of the new developments for the Leagues Cup. More Timbers News.
MLS
timbers.com

By The Numbers | Brotherly love as Diego and Yimmi Chara both score in the same game for the first time

The Portland Timbers earned a statement win Saturday night with a 6-1 victory over Real Salt Lake at Providence Park. Here are three key numbers from the night. For the first time since signing with the club in 2019, both brothers Diego and Yimmi Chara scored a goal in the same match. Yimmi assisted on Diego’s goal which was the third time in their Timbers’ career that the brothers had assisted each other.
MLS
chatsports.com

Player Ratings: RSL 1-0 Seattle

David Ochoa - 6 It’s pretty hard to argue with a shutout against Seattle. Ochoa was alert and made saves when needed. Toni Datkovic - 5.5 Toni played a solid game in a modified role. He did not stand out, but he did what was needed of him. Erik Holt...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Asprilla, Fochive notch in Timbers’ 2-1 victory over LAFC

Dairon Asprilla and George Fochive scored in the Portland Timbers 2-1 victory against LAFC in Providence Park on Sunday. After the ten-men Timbers came from behind to secure a gutsy 2-2 draw midweek against the Colorado Rapids, all eyes turned to another difficult in-conference home clash against an LAFC team just one point behind them in the standings.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristhian Paredes
Person
Felipe Mora
chatsports.com

Army scores early and often in 52-21 victory over UConn

Tyrell Robinson ran for a career-long 70-yard score and Jakobi Buchanan and Anthony Adkins added short TD runs for a 42-0 halftime lead. The 42 points were the most in a first half since scoring 42 against Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl, a 70-14 victory. For the second...
FOOTBALL
timbers.com

This Week in PTFC | Timbers play RSL, Thorns in action with playoff spot up for grabs

After defeating LAFC at home this past weekend, the Portland Timbers look to extend their five game unbeaten streak this Saturday when Real Salt Lake comes to Providence Park (7:30pm PT, TICKETS, FOX 12 PLUS). RSL is sixth place in the Western Conference, only one point behind fifth-place Portland so the matchup should prove to be a highly contested game as all teams continue to jockey for position in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
chatsports.com

Bobcats Battle to 1-0 Victory over Panthers

SAN MARCOS, Texas – On a Sunday afternoon with the temperature in the mid-90s, the Texas State soccer team (5-2-1, 2-0-0 Sun Belt) battled to a 1-0 victory over Georgia State (6-3-1, 1-1-0 Sun Belt) at the Bobcat Soccer Complex. With the win, the Bobcats have now won four consecutive matches.
TEXAS STATE
chatsports.com

Timbers trounce Real Salt Lake 6-1 in statement win in Providence Park

The Portland Timbers trounced Real Salt Lake 6-1 in Providence Park on Saturday night. Felipe Mora, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chara, Diego Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Cristhian Paredes all scored for the Timbers. After beating LAFC 2-1 a week prior the Timbers hosted Real Salt Lake, who were just one point...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rsl#Portland Timbers#Real Salt Lake#Ap#The Portland Timbers
kmrskkok.com

Reynoso Scores Twice In United’s 3-0 Victory Over Galaxy

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, the 25-year old’s first multi-goal game in MLS, and Minnesota United beat the LA Galaxy 3-0. Ethan Finlay got behind the defense and ran onto a through ball by Franco Fragapane before bending a skipping shot between Klinsmann and the post in the 66th minute. The Galaxy (11-9-5) are winless in their last six games.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Real Salt Lake blown out by Portland Timbers in 6-1 rout

Real Salt Lake took an absolute beating in Portland tonight as the Timbers cruised to a 6-1 victory, leaving RSL in seventh place and the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. Pablo Mastroeni’s defense just couldn’t cut it tonight as the Timbers spent the evening catching RSL sleeping on dangerous counters and slipping past defenders with ease.
MLS
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1: Video highlights, live updates recap

UPDATE: The Timbers defeat Real Salt Lake 6-1. The Portland Timbers look to keep themselves solidly-positioned in the MLS playoff picture when they host a Real Salt Lake team keen on keeping themselves in the hunt for a postseason berth as well. This match kicks off on Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET at Providence Park with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

The Knee Jerk: RSL vs Portland Timbers

Sometimes when you watch a game you just know when the goals are going to come. You watch one team break out in transition or play a strong possession, and in your head you think “Yep, a goal’s on the way.”. It was like that with all of Portland’s goals...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Portland Tribune

Saturday, Sept. 25: Timbers 6, Real Salt Lake 1

MLS soccer: Portland rolls to a big win, scoring four second-half goals in front of 21,579 at Providence Park.Goals: Felipe Mora at the end of a quick counter from Sebastian Blanco and Diego Chara (1-0 Timbers, 27th minute). Dairon Asprilla header on a free kick from the defensive half by Dario Zuparic (2-0 Timbers, 36th minute) Damir Kreilach puts home a loose ball after a mistimed clearing header from Portland's Bill Tuiloma created a scramble in front of goal. Yimmi Chara curled home a shot with good patience after a set-up slip pass from Sebastian Blanco (3-1 Timbers, 48th minute)....
timbers.com

FARLEY | Handing out superlatives to the Timbers' six goals against RSL

PORTLAND, Ore. — If you watched the game, the action spoke for itself; if you didn’t, there are better places to get the blow-by-blow. When a team wins 6-1, like the Portland Timbers did on Saturday night, there isn’t much perspective to add. One team was really good, the other team, Real Salt Lake, was really bad, with the gap between the sides larger than we’re used to seeing in Major League Soccer.
MLS
RSL Soapbox

Six losers, one winner from RSL’s 6-1 loss to Portland Timbers

We cannot start Holt again and expect to win a match. Toni Datkovic was instrumental in Portland getting two first-half goals, and he was rightly substituted at halftime. He was out-jumped for Portland’s second goal, and he was the insufficient in marking the attacking player on Portland’s first. It was a very poor performance, and his substitution was justified.
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy